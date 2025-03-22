Weege Show: Birmingham Preview from Inside the Beta Truck

Jason Weigandt isn't at the race? No prob! He hired correspondents Benny Bloss, Mitchell Oldenburg and Carlen Gardner to host the show from deep inside the Liqui Moly Beta rig. He did not pay them. They talk about track conditions on press day, what they did on the weekend off and the most important question of all: which Beta rider will have the best result on Saturday? Oh and also: could Team Manager Carlen Gardener, who was racing just a few years ago, beat any other Team Manager in the sport for one lap on a supercross track? Hmmm. What about Martin Davalos? He's probably still fast. Anyway, enjoy the show. Presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. The art of winning!

Press day footage: Rob Filebark

Benny and Mitchell want top tens in Birmingham. Look at Indy. They're getting close!