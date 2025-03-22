Weege Show: Birmingham Preview from Inside the Beta Truck
Jason Weigandt isn't at the race? No prob! He hired correspondents Benny Bloss, Mitchell Oldenburg and Carlen Gardner to host the show from deep inside the Liqui Moly Beta rig. He did not pay them. They talk about track conditions on press day, what they did on the weekend off and the most important question of all: which Beta rider will have the best result on Saturday? Oh and also: could Team Manager Carlen Gardener, who was racing just a few years ago, beat any other Team Manager in the sport for one lap on a supercross track? Hmmm. What about Martin Davalos? He's probably still fast. Anyway, enjoy the show. Presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. The art of winning!
Press day footage: Rob Filebark
Benny and Mitchell want top tens in Birmingham. Look at Indy. They're getting close!
Indianapolis - 450SXMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:46.751
|25 laps
|49.364
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:55.205
|8.455
|50.526
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:59.447
|4.243
|49.745
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Barcia
|22:02.277
|2.830
|49.829
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|22:12.592
|10.316
|50.284
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|22:14.881
|2.290
|50.000
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|7
|Ken Roczen
|22:23.486
|8.605
|50.526
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|22:34.571
|11.086
|50.880
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|9
|Justin Hill
|22:38.757
|4.186
|51.991
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Shane McElrath
|21:49.261
|1 Lap
|51.318
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|11
|Jason Anderson
|22:01.583
|12.323
|52.111
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|12
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|22:08.481
|6.898
|52.069
|Alvord, TX
|Beta 450 RX
|13
|Benny Bloss
|22:35.733
|27.253
|52.617
|Oak Grove, MO
|Beta 450 RX
|14
|Colt Nichols
|22:41.602
|5.869
|52.620
|Muskogee, OK
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|21:59.797
|1 Lap
|53.698
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450