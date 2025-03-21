Today during press day for the Birmingham Supercross, we learned a little bit of information on Max Anstie. Anstie won the opening round, finished second behind Levi Kitchen at the Detroit SX after the late-race red flag/staggered restart, and then finished sixth and seventh at the Daytona and Indianapolis SX rounds.

Anstie told our Tom Journet today during media interviews that a press day crash at Daytona left him toughing out the previous two rounds, the Daytona race the next day and then the Indianapolis 250SX East/West Showdown. But the #31 is ready for the gate drops in Alabama as he looks to retake the points lead.

“Yeah, for sure,” Anstie said when asked if the weekend off was much-needed for rest. “I obviously crashed on press day in Daytona and Daytona and Indy were tough ones to push through. But we did what we could and made the most out of it. I felt I definitely wasn't feeling great, so yeah, it was nice to have a weekend off, have a bit of a reset, go back to work with the team and, yeah, ready to come out swinging.”

Tom Vialle comes in with the 250SX East Division points lead as he enters with a one-point advantage over Anstie. Anstie came into the inaugural Birmingham SX at Protective Stadium in March 2024 in the 250SX points lead but he suffered a mechanical issue on his Honda and did not finish the race, scoring 21st officially. The 250SX East Division will feature their one and only Triple Crown race of the season in what is the third and final Triple Crown event on the 17-round schedule.

Anstie also said the following after walking the track before media day today.

“Yeah, it looks cool,” he said on the layout. “It's definitely a lot nicer than last year, you know, last year we had a lot of rain and I don't know, this clay, it looks very nice. So, I think it's gonna be nice. We've got some big rhythms. The whoops look pretty nice right now. Obviously, it's just press day, so we'll see when we get out there, but I think I'll make for some good racing and Triple Crown, so hopefully it won't break down too much, which I don't think it will. I think it's gonna be pretty like normal supercross, which is gonna be nice.”