Monster Energy AMA Supercross is off this weekend, but if you think we'd let Phil Nicoletti slide on his weekly Racer X column, you're as clueless as Nicoletti is filthy. Buckle up for yet another round of the old man of motocross yelling at kids to get off his lawn.
As always, to get an uncomfortably honest answer to your burning questions, send them to the drunk uncle of motocross at phil@racerxonline.com.
Behind the Scenes Phil,
Every so often there’s something that happens off-track in this sport that makes news. It seemed like this was all the time back in the J-Law days! But sometimes that news doesn’t even have anything to do with a rider or team member. We’ve had a few of those situations this year already. I’m not referencing anything specific, nor am I asking you to comment on anything specific. I’m just curious as to what it’s like for the riders and teams when there’s news generated within this sport, that doesn’t really have much to do with the actual sport. Do you guys think it’s dumb? Do you get popcorn and settle in for the show? Do you jump on a text thread like high school girls? Does anyone even care one way or another?!
-Drama King
King,
To be honest, I have no idea what the hell goes on with peoples' personal lives. If it doesn’t really make “moto news” then I don’t really care. Obviously I hear some stuff about some guys. Fights here and there, and some issues with this or that. It doesn’t bother me. But there has been some big news recently I saw. I couldn’t care to even look into it. Short answer, no one cares I don’t think.
-Phil
Muddy and Filthy,
I was listening to the Racer X review podcast this week and first, why aren’t you on that show more often? I love listening to the normal shows, but Matthes, JT, or Weigandt ain’t never gonna say something like, 'I’d give my left nut to have Cooper Webb’s speed.' It’s awesome! Second, you spoke about doing another GNCC, but said you don’t want to because you don’t want to have to prep a bike or clean it afterward. Am I remembering that right? Is there really no team that has a ride for you go blast around on in a GNCC? It seems like that’d be an awesome publicity move for any team with sponsors, especially if you go out and 'Stomp RV and Marv into the dirt' again! GOLD!
Make it happen, Phil!
-Mud Flea
Flea,
I enjoy talking shit with those boys. A GNCC is definitely on my list this year. I will be doing one again without a doubt. But dude, I am not prepping a bike for a GNCC or cleaning one afterward. Last year the Rockstar Husky boys spoiled the absolute shit out of me. So now to go back and do it myself?! Ehhhhhhh, have you not seen the last two GNCC’s?!?! How in the F$$$ am I suppose to clean and fix it? There is absolutely no way to I can do that. Marv and RV are too chicken shit to show back up to another GNCC anyway.
-Phil
Phil,
Your career was long and I’m sure you saw all kinds of craziness, on and off the track. My question is, what is the weirdest thing that’s ever caused you to DNF? I once had to retire from a race because I forgot to refill my gearbox with oil on my YZ250 two-stroke and my clutch got all jacked up, and another time I forgot to tighten my rear axle and the nut ended up as an offering to the dirt gods. I know those aren’t wild, but it’s all I got. I stumbled on some footage the other day, I think of an old MXoN, of some poor schmuck slamming into a deer that had somehow wandered onto the course. So, what’s your weirdest story? If you don’t have one, what about something that happened to someone you know?
-Jay
Jay,
Dude, you’re asking for a lot. I’ve had so many DNFs I feel like it’s hard to just pick one. But the best story I have is with Eleven-10 Mods and it’s not even about the bike breaking! It was the High Point National in 2012., which is the Eleven-10 Mods hometown race. Friday was tech inspection to get everything ready for practice and races on Saturday. Well, the shop was right down the road about 35 minutes. And at that point in time, Alex Martin was my teammate. I’m not really sure how but Alex somehow had his mechanic or someone take his bike on Friday because the box truck wasn’t there yet. Friday passed and the box truck had never made it from the shop and my bike wasn’t done yet so I didn’t make tech. Toolie (legendary mechanic, now AMA official) said hey we will take your bike, but the bike has to be here at 6 a.m. and ready to go. Well, the box truck never made it there by 6 a.m. Saturday morning. The AMA didn’t tech my bike when the box truck showed up late around 7:30 a.m. so I wasn’t able to race the High Point National! So I was a great teammate and stayed there and supported my longtime friend Alex Martin for the day. With that story comes a lot of DNF’s with bikes breaking that year too, haha.
-Phil