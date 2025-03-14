The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will have its only weekend off tomorrow as we are nine rounds through the 17-round championship. Next Saturday will be the Birmingham Supercross.
Although supercross is off this weekend, there is racing to follow.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) second round in Spain takes place this weekend. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com on both Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos). You can also catch the delayed broadcast of the second motos on CBS Sports, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action on March 29 and March 30 for the round four Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- MXGP
MXGP of Castilla la ManchaEMX125 and EMX250
Sunday, March 16
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMarch 15 - 8:10 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMarch 15 - 8:50 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 15 - 11:10 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 15 - 12:00 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 16 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 16 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 16 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 16 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2March 16 - 7:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2March 16 - 8:00 PM
-
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha Race Center
Follow
2025 Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|49
|2
|Sacha Coenen
|46
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|44
|4
|Liam Everts
|36
|10
|Andrea Adamo
|32
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|2
|Maxime Renaux
|57
|1
|Romain Febvre
|56
|3
|Tim Gajser
|48
|4
|Mattia Guadagnini
|40
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|35
Main image courtesy of Yamaha