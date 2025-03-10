Results Archive
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
News
GNCC
Wild Boar
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Ben Kelley
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Daytona
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Seth Hammaker
Full Results
MXGP of
Argentina
News
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Tim Gajser
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
MXGP Castilla la Mancha
Sun Mar 16
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Watch: Talladega GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos

March 10, 2025, 1:00pm
Watch: Talladega GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos

Main image by Mack Faint

Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season third round, the Talladega GNCC, in Alabama. Steward Baylor Jr. (Kawasaki) took the overall win over XC2's Grant Davis (KTM) and Craig Delong (Husqvarna).

Davis claimed the XC2 win over Cody Barnes (Honda) and Angus Riordan (KTM).

Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) took the WXC win over Korie Steede (Husqvarna) and Tayla Jones (Honda).

Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.  

2025 Talladega GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 3

2025 Talladega GNCC | Bike PM Raw Highlights | Round 3

Talladega GNCC Results

GNCC

Talladega - Overall Race

March 8, 2025
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Steward Baylor Steward Baylor 02:40:45.250 Belton, SC United States Kawasaki
2 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:42:34.695 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
3 Craig Delong Craig Delong 02:44:30.979 Morgantown, PA United States Husqvarna
4 Michael Witkowski Michael Witkowski 02:44:34.219 North Liberty, IN United States Honda
5 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:44:37.480 Sterling, IL United States Honda
Full Results
GNCC

Talladega - XC2 Pro Race

March 8, 2025
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Grant Davis Grant Davis 02:42:34.695 Meshoppen, PA United States KTM
2 Cody J Barnes Cody J Barnes 02:44:37.480 Sterling, IL United States Honda
3 Angus Riordan Angus Riordan 02:45:03.814 Australia Australia KTM
4 Jason T Tino Jason T Tino 02:58:34.780 Phillipsburg, NJ United States GasGas
5 Hunter D Bush Hunter D Bush 03:11:11.400 Sciota, PA United States Kawasaki
Full Results
GNCC

Talladega - XC3 Pro-Am Race

March 8, 2025
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Philippe Chaine Philippe Chaine 03:10:28.828 Canada Canada KTM
2 Jayson T Crawford Jayson T Crawford 03:37:50.139 Rock Falls, IL United States Yamaha
3 Isaiah Brown Isaiah Brown 03:47:59.731 Belpre, OH United States Yamaha
4 James Jenkins James Jenkins 02:20:10.254 House Springs, MO United States Yamaha
5 James D Simpson James D Simpson 03:21:56.659 Wilmington, NC United States Yamaha
Full Results
GNCC

Talladega - WXC Race

March 8, 2025
Talladega
Lincoln, AL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Rachael Archer Rachael Archer 01:13:53.375 New Zealand New Zealand Kawasaki
2 Korie Steede Korie Steede 01:15:01.050 Beloit, OH United States Husqvarna
3 Tayla Jones Tayla Jones 01:16:28.819 Yass, Australia Australia Honda
4 Brandy Richards Brandy Richards 01:18:08.770 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
5 Rachel Gutish Rachel Gutish 01:18:33.098 Terre Haute, IN United States RJI
Full Results

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 56
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 53
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 52
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 43
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 43
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 78
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 67
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 62
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 59
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 53
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 78
2Luke Brown Wellington 62
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 57
4Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 50
5Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 78
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 67
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 66
4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 62
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 42
Full Standings
