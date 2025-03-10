The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series raced on the property of the famous Talladega Motor Speedway for the first time ever over the weekend, but the race turned out to be a huge mudder—the second of those out of three races this year.

In this instance, the mud was a friend of Rocky Mountain Red Bear Kawasaki’s Steward Baylor, who got his season on track after two bad races to start the year. Baylor won the overall, but once again it was a young rider from the XC2 (250) division and the second-row start who threatened to win an overall. KTM Racing Team Landers Grant Davis held the overall lead on adjusted time for a large portion of the race, but Baylor was able to get around him and then pull away enough to get back to winning the race overall. Davis was second, with a few late-race mid haps in mudholes costing him.

“Man, it was not easy!” said Baylor. “Obviously going down in the first turn, not ideal. I got back going and said I’ll use this like the XC2 guys do, use these guys as markers to see where the holes are. I chose a few bad lines, but I didn’t want to waste much time and I knew I wanted to be at the front. I pushed with everything I could and got to the lead. Then I had to do a whole lap without goggles. It’s tough when you don’t have a goggle deal! We’re buying them at MotoTees. Thanks to those guys, they keep us hooked up every week. That lap without goggles, it was tough. Finally got around to the pits, got goggles, got gloves, sprayed the seat off, and not a mile later I trashed my goggles, trashed my gloves, trashed my seat. I was sliding around all over. I knew I gave up a lot of time to Grant there, and I knew it was going to be really tough to catch him. So, in my head, I played a video back to myself. And that video was [teammate] Nick DeFeo when he rode away from me in South Carolina. The kid was just riding! I just started trail riding. Finally I got to Grant, and I knew I had three miles to put a minute on him. It took me a minute 10 just to even get to him. I knew to build up a minute gap would be next to impossible, and it was! Luck of the draw he went down on a mud hole, and then I knew his gloves and his goggles would be ruined. I did everything I could, I annihilated the final part of the course. I mean, I was feet off, wide open, and I knew I could do that. I needed to just go back to trail riding. Think like Nick Defeo and just try to trail ride. It worked. Shoutout to my hole team. Ryan Sipes [Team Manager] said to me, 'If you don’t win I’m getting a tattoo.' Yeah, you hear that right. That’s how much faith he had. I probably put 40 hours on the bike in the last two weeks trying to figure out what the hell is going on and I think we figured it out.”