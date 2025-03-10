Watch: Indianapolis SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More
Video highlights from the ninth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Indianapolis Supercross was the first 250SX East/West Showdown (round six of 250SX West and round four of 250SX East) and also the ninth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) picked up the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win over Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha). Max Anstie entered the day with the 250SX East Division Championship lead but Tom Vialle left with the points lead. Haiden Deegan continues to lead the 250SX West Division Championship lead.
Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the 450SX main event win over Justin Cooper (Yamaha) and Chase Sexton (KTM). Webb continues to lead the championship.
Check out the post-race videos for the Indianapolis Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.
Indianapolis Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2025 - Round 9, Indianapolis | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/8/25 | Motorsports on NBC
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #9: Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 9 - Indianapolis - March 8, 2025
Weege Show: Indy Post Show Where We Don't Dwell on Mistakes
Indianapolis SX Results
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Seth Hammaker
|16:36.683
|50.396
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Tom Vialle
|16:42.449
|5.766
|50.672
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:50.082
|7.634
|50.328
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:54.565
|4.484
|51.225
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|5
|Cole Davies
|16:58.284
|3.719
|50.551
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
Indianapolis - 450SXMarch 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:46.751
|49.364
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Justin Cooper
|21:55.205
|8.455
|50.526
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Chase Sexton
|21:59.447
|4.243
|49.745
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Justin Barcia
|22:02.277
|2.830
|49.829
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|22:12.592
|10.316
|50.284
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|79
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|68
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|53
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|129
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|117
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|104
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|102
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140