Video highlights from the ninth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Indianapolis Supercross was the first 250SX East/West Showdown (round six of 250SX West and round four of 250SX East) and also the ninth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki) picked up the 250SX East/West Showdown main event win over Tom Vialle (KTM) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha). Max Anstie entered the day with the 250SX East Division Championship lead but Tom Vialle left with the points lead. Haiden Deegan continues to lead the 250SX West Division Championship lead.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) claimed the 450SX main event win over Justin Cooper (Yamaha) and Chase Sexton (KTM). Webb continues to lead the championship.

Check out the post-race videos for the Indianapolis Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Indianapolis Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights