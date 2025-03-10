Indianapolis, IN

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Round 9 (of 17) — Indianapolis SX — Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings After Round 9 (of 31)

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Round 3 (of 13) - Talladega GNCC - Talladega Superspeedway in Talladega County, Alabama

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship Round 7 (of 7) - Arena Stade Couvert de Liévin in Liévin, France

Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) is the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Champion.