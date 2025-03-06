Indianapolis brings us round nine and the first 250 showdown of 2025. A city that has undergone arguably the best upgrade of any on the calendar, it’s almost unrecognizable from my first trip here in 1997. The sleepy industrial town has been revitalized with a fun downtown and modernized city center. For the riders, it’s generally well-liked, too. The soil can be soft and sticky but Dirt Wurx does a great job of keeping it within reason. We have seen great racing here, too. Roczen’s win here in 2023 stands out and is timely with him on rails this season. The 250 East/West Showdown will be the focus for me as the 250 divisional championships are so often determined in these formats. All in all, Indy is the most underrated race of the season. Book a hotel downtown, take in the nightlife on Friday night, and walk over to Lucas Oil Stadium for a fantastic Saturday. The crowd will be huge and into it. You won’t regret it.

The track this weekend will be influenced much by how soft the dirt is. The ability to jump triples and quads can be immediately removed or reduced if it’s a ruttier version. If it does get nasty, finding rhythms and lines that can be executed every lap without variance is important.

The start cuts across the middle of the track and I’m never a big fan of the shorter start. It allows for more track creativity because they don’t have to waste a massive space in the middle of the stadium, but it’s not ideal for starts specifically. Riders don’t have room to move around and often are bunched up and making contact in the first corner. It also favors the inside gates much more as there isn’t enough distance to make up for the longer run from the outside gates.