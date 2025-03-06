This past weekend was round eight of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the 55th running of the Daytona Supercross kicked off the 2025 edition of Bike Week. If you have never been to Daytona, it is something you must experience at least once. In my opinion, Daytona is not the best round to attend if you are looking strictly for the racing experience. The viewing is mediocre at best. The tri-oval that they build the track on is very long, but no more than four lanes wide, so if you get a general admission ticket, you’ll get a good view at one end of the track but need a set of binoculars to watch the other.

But there is a lot more than that to Daytona Supercross. The Speedway is a special place, and the race provides a different vibe for fans and riders alike. It comes at the perfect time in the series. There has been exciting racing and storylines in both classes all season, but we are eight weeks straight into this thing now and just as things feel like they may be getting played out, Daytona provides a breath of fresh air. A different environment, different track and different fan experience seems to push the dog days of Supercross back a few extra weeks.

I have been to Daytona every year since 2015. I have been a racer, mechanic, and fan and I have experienced just about every aspect of the event numerous times, but this year I was going to sit it out. It has been a long, brutally cold New England winter and I planned to head down to Florida after bike week to get a head start on some prep for New England racing in the Spring amy journey to Loretta’s for 2025. All I wanted to do in Florida was ride. I was trying to avoid the chaos of Daytona, ride as much as possible, and head home.

But when my friend Jason Weigandt decided to end his own streak of going to Daytona, he offered me a view of Daytona from the one perspective I had not yet experienced. I wound up heading to Daytona for the eleventh-straight year, but as a member of the media for the first time! Look, I am seven races deep as a “media member” so at this point I am just winging it and taking whatever opportunity I can. Weege have been letting me write some pieces for this site every week this year, but that's only two months so far.

Weege did not exactly give me strict instructions on what to do this weekend. If I wanted to interview every rider in the paddock, sweet. If I wanted to just take it in, sweet. For the most part I chose the latter, but there were still plenty of things to note of my Daytona experience that you miss watching on the tube.

Come to find out Daytona does not have a traditional press box set up. The actual media center is a completely different building on the infield of the speedway, so if you want to watch any action in the media center, you are going to be watching on TV’s. Watching the races on TV while at the race seemed pointless to me so I somehow found myself up top of the 500 Club. That’s a big high rise building on the infield, and it ended up being the best seat in the house which I was pumped on. I pretty much watched by myself all day as the people that I saw up there were team filmers that filtered in and out as their riders were on track. Once I had I spot, I wasn’t leaving it!