GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Michael Mosiman
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
450SX Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
250SX East Entry List
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 8
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 8
Daytona SX, Wild Boar GNCC, and MXGP of Argentina TV Broadcast/Streaming Information

February 28, 2025, 8:00am

On Saturday, riders will race the eighth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round eight of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Daytona Beach, Florida. This is also the third round of the 250SX East Division Championship.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Daytona also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend with the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida.

The Wild GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) begins in Argentina to kickoff their 20-round championship. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com.

TV Broadcast| Online Streaming

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

  • Supercross

    Daytona

     55th Daytona Supercross, Supercross Futures
    Saturday, March 1
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 1 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 1 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 1 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 1 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
International (Outside of the United States)

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Argentina

     Sunday, March 2
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      March 1 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      March 1 - 11:55 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 1 - 1:15 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      March 1 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      March 2 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      March 2 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      March 2 - 1:00 PM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      March 2 - 2:00 PM
      MXGP TV
Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Note: All Times Local to Daytona Beach, Florida.

Daytona SX schedule.
Daytona SX schedule. SupercrossLIVE

Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

Friday, Feb 28, 2025

  • 9:00amGates Open
  • 2:00pm – 6:00pmATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
  • 12:00amGates Close

Saturday, March 1, 2025

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
  • 8:00am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
  • 8:45am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
  • 9:30am – 10:30amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
  • 9:35amAmateur ATV Registration
  • 10:05amPro ATV Registration
  • 11:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 4:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
  • 2:00pm – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
  • 5:00pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
  • 7:00pmSupercross Watch Party: Daytona SX
  • 7:00pm – 7:45pmMXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
  • 12:00amGates Close

Sunday, March 2, 2025

  • 6:00amGates Open
  • 7:00am – 7:45amYouth Bike Registration
  • 8:00am – 9:30amYouth Bike Race (90 min. event)
  • 8:05am – 9:45amAmateur Bike Registration
  • 10:00am – 12:00pmAmateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
  • 10:05am – 12:45pmPro Bike Registration
  • 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)

    2025 Souvenir Programs

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.

    To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    General

    Supercross Live Timing

    Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App

    2025 AMA National Numbers

    Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open

    Daytona Supercross

    Daytona Supercross Race Center

    Supercross

    Daytona - 250SX East Provisional Entry List

    March 1, 2025
    Daytona International Speedway
    Daytona, FL United States
    Revised: February 25 2025 - 5:30 AM

    *Provisional Entry List is subject to change

    Number Rider Hometown Bike
    1 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
    10 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
    24 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
    31 Max Anstie Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
    34 Daxton Bennick
    Daxton Bennick     		Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
    Full Entry List
    Supercross

    Daytona - 450SX Provisional Entry List

    March 1, 2025
    Daytona International Speedway
    Daytona, FL United States
    Revised: February 26 2025 - 5:30 AM

    *Provisional Entry List is subject to change

    Number Rider Hometown Bike
    2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
    4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
    7 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
    11 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm New Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
    12 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
    Full Entry List

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    General

    GNCC Live Timing

    FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

    General

    MXGP Live Timing

    MXGP of Argentina

    MXGP of Argentina Race Center

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    Daytona International Speedway
    Address: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd.
    Daytona FL  32114

    Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
    Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT 

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    Hog Waller
    Adress: 440 County Rd 310
    Palatka FL, 32177

    Directions to Wild Boar GNCC

    Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
    Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    Get tickets to the Daytona Supercross.

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    Get tickets to GNCC..

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    • Daytona Supercross track map.
      Daytona Supercross track map. Daytona International Speedway
    • Daytona Supercross track map.
      Daytona Supercross track map. Daytona International Speedway

    2025 Championship Standings

    Monster Energy AMA Supercross

    Supercross

    250SX West Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 109
    2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 103
    3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 87
    4Jo Shimoda
    		Suzuka, Japan Japan 86
    5Jordon Smith
    		Belmont, NC United States 85
    Full Standings
    Supercross

    450SX Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 146
    2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 141
    3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 127
    4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 111
    5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 108
    Full Standings

    Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing

    GNCC

    Overall Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
    2Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 25
    3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 21
    4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 18
    5Joseph R Cunningham Murray City, OH United States 16
    Full Standings
    GNCC

    XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 30
    2Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 25
    3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 21
    4Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 18
    5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 16
    Full Standings
    GNCC

    XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 30
    2Luke Brown Wellington 25
    3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 21
    4Jayson Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 18
    5James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 16
    Full Standings
    GNCC

    WXC Standings - 2025

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 30
    2Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 25
    3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 21
    4Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 18
    5Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 16
    Full Standings
    GNCC

    WXC Standings - 2024

    PositionRider Hometown Points
    1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 275
    2Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 264
    3Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 234
    4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 189
    6Prestin I Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States 159
    Full Standings

    FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

    MXGP

    MX2 Standings - 2024

    PositionRider Points
    1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 984
    2Lucas Coenen Belgium 957
    3Simon Laengenfelder Germany 879
    4Liam Everts Belgium 769
    5Mikkel Haarup Denmark 710
    Full Standings
    MXGP

    MXGP Standings - 2024

    PositionRider Points
    1Jorge Prado
    		Spain 996
    2Tim Gajser Slovenia 986
    3Jeffrey Herlings
    		The Netherlands 944
    4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 687
    5Romain Febvre France 651
    Full Standings
