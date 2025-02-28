On Saturday, riders will race the eighth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round eight of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Daytona Beach, Florida. This is also the third round of the 250SX East Division Championship.
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.
The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Daytona also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend with the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida.
The Wild GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.
And the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) begins in Argentina to kickoff their 20-round championship. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
Daytona55th Daytona Supercross, Supercross Futures
Saturday, March 1
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
- GNCC
Wild BoarSaturday, March 1
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of ArgentinaSunday, March 2
- MX2 QualifyingLiveMarch 1 - 11:15 AM
- MXGP QualifyingLiveMarch 1 - 11:55 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 1 - 1:15 PM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 1 - 2:00 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 2 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 2 - 11:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 2 - 1:00 PM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 2 - 2:00 PM
-
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: All Times Local to Daytona Beach, Florida.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Friday, Feb 28, 2025
- 9:00amGates Open
- 2:00pm – 6:00pmATV & Bike Registration - All Classes
- 12:00amGates Close
Saturday, March 1, 2025
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30amYouth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35amAmateur ATV Registration
- 10:05amPro ATV Registration
- 11:00amAmateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pmPro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 7:00pmBike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pmePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: Location TBD
- 7:00pmSupercross Watch Party: Daytona SX
- 7:00pm – 7:45pmMXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 12:00amGates Close
Sunday, March 2, 2025
- 6:00amGates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45amYouth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30amYouth Bike Race (90 min. event)
- 8:05am – 9:45amAmateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pmAmateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pmPro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pmPro Bike Race (3 hr event)
2025 Souvenir Programs
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Daytona Supercross
Daytona - 250SX East Provisional Entry ListMarch 1, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|31
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|
Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
General
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Argentina
Follow
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona International Speedway
Address: 1801 W International Speedway Blvd.
Daytona FL 32114
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Hog Waller
Adress: 440 County Rd 310
Palatka FL, 32177
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Daytona Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|109
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|103
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|87
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|86
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|146
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|141
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|127
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|111
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|108
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|30
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|25
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|21
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|18
|5
|Joseph R Cunningham
|Murray City, OH
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|30
|2
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|25
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|21
|4
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|18
|5
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|30
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|25
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|21
|4
|Jayson Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|18
|5
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|30
|2
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|25
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|21
|4
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|18
|5
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|16
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|275
|2
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|264
|3
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|234
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|189
|6
|Prestin I Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|159
2024 Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|984
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|957
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|879
|4
|Liam Everts
|769
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|710
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|
Jorge Prado
|996
|2
|Tim Gajser
|986
|3
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|944
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|687
|5
|Romain Febvre
|651