The eighth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Daytona, Florida. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason broke his left arm in Tampa and is out for the immediate future.

Christian Craig – Knee | Out

Craig sustained a knee injury in Las Vegas in 2024. He’s expected to return in Indianapolis or Birmingham.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the rest of the supercross season after crashing in Tampa and sustaining a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL and sustained a slightly torn meniscus in Glendale. He’s out for the remainder of supercross.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado is out for the rest of supercross due to a dislocated shoulder sustained at A2, which required surgery.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out with a broken fibula.