Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
News
Full Schedule

MXGP of Czech Republic Secures Future in Loket Until 2030

February 21, 2025, 7:55am
MXGP of Czech Republic Secures Future in Loket Until 2030

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to announce the extension of the MXGP of Czech Republic’s tenure at the iconic Loket circuit through 2030. This landmark agreement underscores the robust partnership between IMR, the Autoclub of the Czech Republic (ACCR), and the Auto Moto Club Loket.

The Loket circuit, renowned for its challenging terrain and elevation along with a really passionate fanbase, has been a staple in the FIM Motocross World Championship calendar for decades. Since its inaugural race in 1995, Loket has witnessed numerous historic moments. The track’s unique layout and picturesque setting continue to captivate riders and spectators alike. All this will continue for many years, with the next MXGP of Czech Republic in Loket on 26-27 July 2025.

This agreement not only secures the future of the MXGP in Loket but also paves the way for potential events at other Czech venues, reflecting the growing popularity of motocross in the region.

David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing:

“The extension of our partnership with Loket until 2030 is a testament to the circuit’s significance in the MXGP series. Loket offers a unique blend of challenging racing conditions and a vibrant atmosphere, making it a favourite among riders and fans. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ACCR and the dedicated team at Auto Moto Club Loket to elevate the MXGP of Czech Republic to new heights.”

Mr. Jan Šťovíček, President of the Autoclub of the Czech Republic:

“I welcome the contract extension with Infront Moto Racing for the period 2026-2030. A five year contract is not usual; it testifies to the high confidence of the promoter and the quality of the organizing team of the Auto Moto Club Loket under the leadership of Zdeněk Dvořák. The fact that the contract is concluded directly by the Autoclub of the Czech Republic opens the possibility for other Czech organizers on other tracks. We have ambitions to increase the attractiveness of the Czech Grand Prix MXGP, and the agreement provides excellent conditions for this.”

Read Now
March 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now