The SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) has partnered with ALT Sports Data in an exclusive global sports betting data rights agreement. In short, this agreement makes NXTbets—ALT Sports Data’s digital platform—the official series betting platform, with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) serving as the integrity and compliance service, monitoring all activity.

With this new partnership, fans can bet on who they believe will top the 450SX main event this weekend and who they think will be the 2025 450SX Champion.

The 2025 Arlington Supercross odds on NXTbets are now live.

Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen are now the top odds for this weekend's seventh round.

At the time of posting, Sexton sits at +144, Webb sits at +162, and Roczen sits at +468.

Jason Anderson (+1157), Justin Barcia (+3032), and Malcolm Stewart (+5348) are next on the odds list.

CHECK OUT THE 2025 Arlington SUPERCROSS BETTING ODDS NOW