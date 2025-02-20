Results Archive
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Josh Toth
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Detroit
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Levi Kitchen
  2. Max Anstie
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Arenacross
Daytona Beach
Fri Feb 28
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 1
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 1
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 2
Arlington Supercross Betting Odds Are Live: Sexton, Webb, and Roczen Now Top Odds

February 20, 2025, 2:00pm
The SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) has partnered with ALT Sports Data in an exclusive global sports betting data rights agreement. In short, this agreement makes NXTbets—ALT Sports Data’s digital platform—the official series betting platform, with Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) serving as the integrity and compliance service, monitoring all activity.

With this new partnership, fans can bet on who they believe will top the 450SX main event this weekend and who they think will be the 2025 450SX Champion. 

The 2025 Arlington Supercross odds on NXTbets are now live.

Chase Sexton, Cooper Webb, and Ken Roczen are now the top odds for this weekend's seventh round.

At the time of posting, Sexton sits at +144, Webb sits at +162, and Roczen sits at +468.

Jason Anderson (+1157), Justin Barcia (+3032), and Malcolm Stewart (+5348) are next on the odds list.

CHECK OUT THE 2025 Arlington SUPERCROSS BETTING ODDS NOW

  • Supercross

    Arlington

     Triple Crown, KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 22
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 22 - 2:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 22 - 2:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      February 22 - 7:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      February 24 - 1:00 AM
      CNBC
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Our Notes:
Anyone who was approved for a hard card credential went through a training 101 course on the rights and wrongs of the SMX betting policy, so understand that anyone with a credential caught betting on this sport can and will be caught and legal action will be taken. If you follow stick and ball sports (for example the National Basketball Association (NBA), you understand how serious they take betting—and it appears SMX has a similar approach with lifetime bans possible. 

For Daily Fantasy Sports In The United States Players: 18+ (or older in some state) 
For Sports Betting In The United States Players: 21+
Please gamble responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Visit nxtbets.com/playsmx for more information. 

Read More on smx betting: How To Get Started With SuperMotocross Betting Online

Read more on Dailey Fantasy Sports in SMX: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Supercross Daily Fantasy Sports 

