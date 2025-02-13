Results Archive
Arenacross
Reno 3
News
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Arenacross
Reno 4
News
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
News
Supercross
Tampa
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Malcolm Stewart
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Daxton Bennick
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 15
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Detroit
Sat Feb 15
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 22
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Detroit Supercross Track Map Video

February 13, 2025, 2:35pm

Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Detroit Supercross, round six of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on February 15. Take a lap around Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

This will be the sixth round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the second round of the 250SX East Region Championship. The Detroit SX is also the sixth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

NOTE: Detroit SX is a Day Race (3 p.m. Heat race gate drops): View the full schedule

  • 2025 Detroit Supercross track layout.
    2025 Detroit Supercross track layout. SupercrossLIVE
