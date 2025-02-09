Results Archive
Malcolm Stewart on Home Crowd During First 450SX Win: “They Were Twisting the Throttle For Me!”

February 9, 2025, 9:15am

Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire are both Florida natives riding for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. However, the two had completely different nights at Saturday's Tampa Supercross inside Raymond James Stadium.

First, RJ Hampshire dominated his heat race win and looked to be poised for a strong start to the 250SX East Championship. The 2024 250SX West Champion was unable to run his #1 plate in that division because of a re-aggravated wrist injury, but he came out swinging the heat race and looked like a favorite to win the main event. Unfortunately, early in the 250SX main event, he landed directly on top off a Tuff Block, which then got stuck on his bike. Going a lap down before he got going again, Hampshire had to fight to make up the lost ground. He officially scored 18th.

In the 450SX main event, it was Malcolm Stewart's night. The #27 started around eighth and was ripping through the field. He made his way into a podium position but did not quit there as he eventually ran down race and championship leader Chase Sexton. When Sexton made a mistake in the whoops and went down, Stewart was right there to pass into the race lead. From there, the Florida native rode home with his first career 450SX win as the crowd was loving it for their hometown guy and fan favorite. Stewart crossed the finish line to join the elite group of AMA Supercross riders to win a premier class main event. Oh and if it was not cool enough to win in front of his home crowd, Stewart not only joined his older brother James Stewart as the only set of brothers to each win a premier class main event in the sport's history, but the younger brother put on a headset on the podium and was interviewed by James and his TV colleagues Leigh Diffey and Ricky Carmichael. Ricky and James had a long history of racing one another, so having RC on the call as well was special. 

Stewart said in the post-race press conference the crowd was so loud he could barely even hear his own bike! It was a special moment for the Stewart family and a night they will never forget as Malcolm made history in his home state. 

The following press release is from Husqvarna:

Malcolm Stewart claims maiden 450SX Main Event victory in Tampa

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider breaks through at home race

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart has captured a first-career 450SX Main Event victory, with the Floridian putting in a spectacular performance in front of his home crowd at Tampa's fifth round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship.

Stewart’s day during Round 5 of the season started off in convincing fashion, with the 32-year-old charging to the third fastest lap time on a dry, technical Tampa circuit which put him and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition to the ultimate test.

A hard charge in his Heat Race saw Stewart capture a commendable second-place finish, maintaining momentum from qualifying into the night show at Raymond James Stadium.

In the Main Event, Stewart got off the line well, with steady progress forward seeing him in second position by the midway mark. From there, he continued to close into the deficit of the leader, before utilizing his superior whoop speed to complete what was ultimately a race-winning pass. That was all that he needed, as he went on to record his maiden premier class race win.

"This has been an emotional rollercoaster to get here," reflected Stewart. "I did my knee in '23 and from that point I wasn't sure... especially after last year, just not being able to figure it out and I was so down on myself. I felt like I was fighting everything, until my Dad sat me down and said 'Look, either quit racing or go out there and make sure you have fun, because that's why we do this in the first place.' Fast forward from there to now in 2025, I had a great off-season, and I felt like I was in a position to do this. At my home race, I couldn't hear my motorcycle at times the crowd was so loud! Between my Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and my also family, it's been a real effort together – this one is special!"

  • Malcolm Stewart is now a 450SX winner!
    Malcolm Stewart is now a 450SX winner! Align Media
  • Stewart and his crew, who he said has had his back through it all the last few years.
    Stewart and his crew, who he said has had his back through it all the last few years. Align Media
Supercross

Tampa - 450SX Main Event

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:22.497 54.013 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:29.598 7.102 54.318 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 21:34.658 5.059 55.058 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:37.941 3.283 55.386 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:39.223 1.282 54.415 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

Last year's 250SX West Champion RJ Hampshire made a welcome return to racing in Tampa, lining up as one of the favorites for the opening round of 250SX East Class competition.

The Florida local wasted no time in getting up to speed, with the experienced racer trading times atop the qualifying timesheet, before posting the second-fastest lap-time entering the night show.

A holeshot in the opening Heat Race of the series saw Hampshire complete a clean race, inching away from his rivals and taking a comfortable win, setting the tone for the Main Event onboard his Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition.

Unfortunately for Hampshire, a mid-field start was followed by an incident with a tuff block becoming attached to his motorcycle, ultimately losing significant time in the process. Reverting to a points-salvaging mode, he would cross the line in 18th place.

"I was really excited to go racing again in Tampa," commented Hampshire. "I qualified second and felt really good fighting for that top spot, and then took that into the Heat Race, which I won. Main Event, I didn't get a good start and got pushed around a bit during the opening laps, and then around lap three I caught a tuff block on my footpeg, and from there the rest is history. I couldn't get it out for some time and it's disappointing because I felt really good tonight. It is what it is, I have dug myself a bit of a hole, although we've done it before and I know I can get out of it, so we'll just get after it in these next rounds."

  • RJ Hampshire won his heat race and looked to be a threat for the 250SX main event win.
    RJ Hampshire won his heat race and looked to be a threat for the 250SX main event win. Align Media
  • Hampshire and a track worker attempting to get his bike unstuck during the main event, which cost him a lot of time.
    Hampshire and a track worker attempting to get his bike unstuck during the main event, which cost him a lot of time. Align Media
Supercross

Tampa - 250SX East Main Event

February 8, 2025
Raymond James Stadium
Tampa, FL United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Max Anstie Max Anstie 25:13.772 55.335 Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom Yamaha YZ250F
2 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 25:17.098 3.326 55.734 Morganton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 25:20.202 3.105 55.693 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 25:22.242 2.040 55.915 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
5 Tom Vialle Tom Vialle 25:24.830 2.589 56.227 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Chance Hymas Chance Hymas 25:25.997 1.167 56.181 Pocatello, ID United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
7 Cullin Park Cullin Park 25:31.722 5.726 57.295 Clermont, FL United States Honda CRF250R
8 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 25:33.488 1.766 49.461 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
9 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 25:35.105 1.617 56.683 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
10 Carson Mumford Carson Mumford 25:42.411 7.307 57.395 Simi Valley, CA United States Honda CRF250R
11 Henry Miller Henry Miller 25:43.259 0.848 57.822 Rochester, MN United States Honda CRF250R
12 Gage Linville Gage Linville 25:54.662 11.404 58.809 Lake Park, GA United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
13 Hardy Munoz Hardy Munoz 25:58.504 3.843 59.106 Temuco, Chile Chile Yamaha YZ250F
14 Lance Kobusch Lance Kobusch 26:06.432 7.928 59.616 New Florence, MO United States Honda CRF250R
15 Luke Neese Luke Neese 26:10.185 3.754 1:00.571 Jamestown, NC United States Honda CRF250R Works Edition
16 Trevor Colip Trevor Colip 26:16.094 5.910 1:00.485 Bowling Green, IN United States Honda CRF250R
17 Austin Forkner Austin Forkner 25:16.096 1 Lap 57.309 Richards, MO United States Triumph TF 250-X
18 R.J. Hampshire R.J. Hampshire 25:39.977 23.882 56.431 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
19 Jack Chambers Jack Chambers 25:18.703 1 Lap 1:01.367 Auburndale, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
20 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 5:30.618 8 Laps 55.413 Sandy, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
21 Max Vohland Max Vohland 5:47.784 17.166 57.226 Sacramento, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
22 Preston Boespflug Preston Boespflug 6:16.142 28.359 1:01.034 Battle Ground, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
