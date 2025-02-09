Malcolm Stewart on Home Crowd During First 450SX Win: “They Were Twisting the Throttle For Me!”

Malcolm Stewart and RJ Hampshire are both Florida natives riding for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. However, the two had completely different nights at Saturday's Tampa Supercross inside Raymond James Stadium.
First, RJ Hampshire dominated his heat race win and looked to be poised for a strong start to the 250SX East Championship. The 2024 250SX West Champion was unable to run his #1 plate in that division because of a re-aggravated wrist injury, but he came out swinging the heat race and looked like a favorite to win the main event. Unfortunately, early in the 250SX main event, he landed directly on top off a Tuff Block, which then got stuck on his bike. Going a lap down before he got going again, Hampshire had to fight to make up the lost ground. He officially scored 18th.
In the 450SX main event, it was Malcolm Stewart's night. The #27 started around eighth and was ripping through the field. He made his way into a podium position but did not quit there as he eventually ran down race and championship leader Chase Sexton. When Sexton made a mistake in the whoops and went down, Stewart was right there to pass into the race lead. From there, the Florida native rode home with his first career 450SX win as the crowd was loving it for their hometown guy and fan favorite. Stewart crossed the finish line to join the elite group of AMA Supercross riders to win a premier class main event. Oh and if it was not cool enough to win in front of his home crowd, Stewart not only joined his older brother James Stewart as the only set of brothers to each win a premier class main event in the sport's history, but the younger brother put on a headset on the podium and was interviewed by James and his TV colleagues Leigh Diffey and Ricky Carmichael. Ricky and James had a long history of racing one another, so having RC on the call as well was special.
Stewart said in the post-race press conference the crowd was so loud he could barely even hear his own bike! It was a special moment for the Stewart family and a night they will never forget as Malcolm made history in his home state.
The following press release is from Husqvarna:
Malcolm Stewart claims maiden 450SX Main Event victory in Tampa
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider breaks through at home race
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing's Malcolm Stewart has captured a first-career 450SX Main Event victory, with the Floridian putting in a spectacular performance in front of his home crowd at Tampa's fifth round of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship.
Stewart’s day during Round 5 of the season started off in convincing fashion, with the 32-year-old charging to the third fastest lap time on a dry, technical Tampa circuit which put him and his Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition to the ultimate test.
A hard charge in his Heat Race saw Stewart capture a commendable second-place finish, maintaining momentum from qualifying into the night show at Raymond James Stadium.
In the Main Event, Stewart got off the line well, with steady progress forward seeing him in second position by the midway mark. From there, he continued to close into the deficit of the leader, before utilizing his superior whoop speed to complete what was ultimately a race-winning pass. That was all that he needed, as he went on to record his maiden premier class race win.
"This has been an emotional rollercoaster to get here," reflected Stewart. "I did my knee in '23 and from that point I wasn't sure... especially after last year, just not being able to figure it out and I was so down on myself. I felt like I was fighting everything, until my Dad sat me down and said 'Look, either quit racing or go out there and make sure you have fun, because that's why we do this in the first place.' Fast forward from there to now in 2025, I had a great off-season, and I felt like I was in a position to do this. At my home race, I couldn't hear my motorcycle at times the crowd was so loud! Between my Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team and my also family, it's been a real effort together – this one is special!"
Tampa - 450SX Main EventFebruary 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:22.497
|54.013
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|2
|Cooper Webb
|21:29.598
|7.102
|54.318
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Jason Anderson
|21:34.658
|5.059
|55.058
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Justin Cooper
|21:37.941
|3.283
|55.386
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Chase Sexton
|21:39.223
|1.282
|54.415
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Last year's 250SX West Champion RJ Hampshire made a welcome return to racing in Tampa, lining up as one of the favorites for the opening round of 250SX East Class competition.
The Florida local wasted no time in getting up to speed, with the experienced racer trading times atop the qualifying timesheet, before posting the second-fastest lap-time entering the night show.
A holeshot in the opening Heat Race of the series saw Hampshire complete a clean race, inching away from his rivals and taking a comfortable win, setting the tone for the Main Event onboard his Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition.
Unfortunately for Hampshire, a mid-field start was followed by an incident with a tuff block becoming attached to his motorcycle, ultimately losing significant time in the process. Reverting to a points-salvaging mode, he would cross the line in 18th place.
"I was really excited to go racing again in Tampa," commented Hampshire. "I qualified second and felt really good fighting for that top spot, and then took that into the Heat Race, which I won. Main Event, I didn't get a good start and got pushed around a bit during the opening laps, and then around lap three I caught a tuff block on my footpeg, and from there the rest is history. I couldn't get it out for some time and it's disappointing because I felt really good tonight. It is what it is, I have dug myself a bit of a hole, although we've done it before and I know I can get out of it, so we'll just get after it in these next rounds."
Tampa - 250SX East Main EventFebruary 8, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Anstie
|25:13.772
|55.335
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Daxton Bennick
|25:17.098
|3.326
|55.734
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|25:20.202
|3.105
|55.693
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|25:22.242
|2.040
|55.915
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Tom Vialle
|25:24.830
|2.589
|56.227
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|6
|Chance Hymas
|25:25.997
|1.167
|56.181
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|7
|Cullin Park
|25:31.722
|5.726
|57.295
|Clermont, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Nate Thrasher
|25:33.488
|1.766
|49.461
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Levi Kitchen
|25:35.105
|1.617
|56.683
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|10
|Carson Mumford
|25:42.411
|7.307
|57.395
|Simi Valley, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|11
|Henry Miller
|25:43.259
|0.848
|57.822
|Rochester, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|12
|Gage Linville
|25:54.662
|11.404
|58.809
|Lake Park, GA
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|13
|Hardy Munoz
|25:58.504
|3.843
|59.106
|Temuco, Chile
|Yamaha YZ250F
|14
|Lance Kobusch
|26:06.432
|7.928
|59.616
|New Florence, MO
|Honda CRF250R
|15
|Luke Neese
|26:10.185
|3.754
|1:00.571
|Jamestown, NC
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|16
|Trevor Colip
|26:16.094
|5.910
|1:00.485
|Bowling Green, IN
|Honda CRF250R
|17
|Austin Forkner
|25:16.096
|1 Lap
|57.309
|Richards, MO
|Triumph TF 250-X
|18
|R.J. Hampshire
|25:39.977
|23.882
|56.431
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|19
|Jack Chambers
|25:18.703
|1 Lap
|1:01.367
|Auburndale, FL
|Kawasaki KX250
|20
|Pierce Brown
|5:30.618
|8 Laps
|55.413
|Sandy, UT
|Yamaha YZ250F
|21
|Max Vohland
|5:47.784
|17.166
|57.226
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|22
|Preston Boespflug
|6:16.142
|28.359
|1:01.034
|Battle Ground, WA
|Kawasaki KX250