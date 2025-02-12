Steve Matthes' Observations From Tampa Supercross

We were on the east side over the weekend with the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series hitting Tampa, Florida. Was there some awesome stuff that happened? Yes, there was. But also, the series got a bit of a blow with losing Eli Tomac for a while, as well as Pierce Brown for a long time.

Let’s get into it shall we?

Everyone loves Malcolm Stewart, even Justin Barcia who has had 853 run-ins with Mookie loves Stewart now! Seriously, for as reclusive and introverted as his big brother James could be when he raced, Malcolm has always been outgoing, funny, nice, and has a smile for anyone and everyone. Through the ups and the downs, he’s been a great representative of the sport. So, to see him ride that well in Tampa and get the win was awesome. Hometown, also! If you had been watching, you would’ve noticed he’s been pretty good this year coming off a horrific 2024 450SX season. He told me two weeks ago this is the best he’s felt on the Husqvarna and on Monday on the PulpMX Show, he mentioned it’s been a really good feeling around the team this season. He also mentioned that he was clicking into fifth gear coming into the whoops off the double-triple beforehand!

Lewis Phillips pointed out on the PulpMX Show that Malcolm had the fourteen best times in the segment that contained the whoops! Like, WOW. Makes you really laugh out loud, right? Whatever it was that set Mookie Fever off in Tampa, he and the team hope it strikes again! Cool race man. I’m stoked I was there to see it.

I don’t know what happened to Chase Sexton, he looked great, and I fully expected him to win the main event. But I think, I don’t know, that he saw Malcolm catching him, moved around some lines, and it affected him. He wasn’t doing the double-triple before the whoops and honestly, it didn’t look hard for a guy like him. He started to get a bit slower in the whoops also and then, bingo, bango, he was down. He’s still got the red plate and all is fine, but man, this race could come back to bite him at the end of the year. We haven’t seen weirdo Sexton crashes (much) in 2025 but he’s still lurking in there.