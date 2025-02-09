Round five the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Raymond James Stadium will be remembered for the pure madness that materialized. A championship fight with five contenders just one week ago has dwindled down to two for the time being. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb was the only early-season title contender to avoid carnage in Tampa. Webb came through the field to take home a runner-up finish moving him from fourth in the standings, into second, just five points back of the red plate holder Chase Sexton.

Webb was spicy all day. He had his best qualifying performance of the season ending up second to Sexton, then started the night off with a holeshot and an easy win in his heat race. Coop’s momentum was disrupted slightly after a mid-pack start in the main. He came around the first lap in tenth but began to charge through the pack. He followed Malcolm Stewart through the field for most of the main but lost touch with Stewart around halfway when he and Ken Roczen got into a duel for third. Coop eventually cleared that battle when Roczen came together with a lapped rider, ultimately ending the HEP/Progressive Insurance/ECSTAR Suzuki rider’s night. Webb ran third for eight laps before overtaking Sexton a lap after he had crashed out of the lead. He rode it in for his third podium finish of the season and for the time being, this championship has turned into a two-rider fight between himself and Chase.