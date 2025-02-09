Round five the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at Raymond James Stadium will be remembered for the pure madness that materialized. A championship fight with five contenders just one week ago has dwindled down to two for the time being. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb was the only early-season title contender to avoid carnage in Tampa. Webb came through the field to take home a runner-up finish moving him from fourth in the standings, into second, just five points back of the red plate holder Chase Sexton.
Webb was spicy all day. He had his best qualifying performance of the season ending up second to Sexton, then started the night off with a holeshot and an easy win in his heat race. Coop’s momentum was disrupted slightly after a mid-pack start in the main. He came around the first lap in tenth but began to charge through the pack. He followed Malcolm Stewart through the field for most of the main but lost touch with Stewart around halfway when he and Ken Roczen got into a duel for third. Coop eventually cleared that battle when Roczen came together with a lapped rider, ultimately ending the HEP/Progressive Insurance/ECSTAR Suzuki rider’s night. Webb ran third for eight laps before overtaking Sexton a lap after he had crashed out of the lead. He rode it in for his third podium finish of the season and for the time being, this championship has turned into a two-rider fight between himself and Chase.
At the post-race press conference, Webb reflected on his solid night explaining, “It was a hard fought second place tonight. (I) got a little wheelspin off the start and once you do that your night is pretty much at the back, so made some good passes, was charging hard and was trying to do everything I could. As we know the whoops were really gnarly tonight, so it was a fine line of charging and trying to get through safe. With the sand and with the lappers it was a pretty chaotic night. I obviously got a little bit of a gift with getting second place with Chase going down, but we will take it, and it was a great night overall with points and throughout the day. I qualified well, won the heat race and p2. Overall, I think the momentum is starting to swing for my end, for sure.”
Webb showed more aggression and confidence in his riding in Tampa than he has all season. He talked about his mindset coming into the weekend, saying, “It’s no secret, it’s a bummer with Jett [Lawrence getting injured] and it sucks, you want to race the best, but I mean we are all realistic. In my opinion, it opens it wide open. It’s an opportunity. These don’t come often, and I wanted to make the most of it. I was able to go home to Florida this week and it really helped just being home in your routine and just riding back the farm and with the boys and even the guys here today, all that east coast squad.” He also touched on his previous success in Tampa, stating, “I have had great success. You know that when you come into (certain) stadiums you just kind of have that little swagger. I saw an opportunity in the championship, and I wanted to make the most of it.”
Despite the momentum beginning to sway in Cooper’s favor after last night he still trails Sexton in points and has yet to claim a victory. He will look to put his Yamaha on the top step for the first time this season when the series heads north to Detroit’s Ford Field for round six next weekend. We have seen Coop take advantage of opportunities like this repeatedly and that makes this scary territory for anybody looking to keep him from his third 450 AMA Monster Energy Supercross title.