450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Troy Lee Designs x Feld Fire Relief Fundraiser: Bid on Signed Helmets from Tomac, Anderson, and More

February 4, 2025, 1:15pm
Troy Lee Designs x Feld Fire Relief Fundraiser: Bid on Signed Helmets from Tomac, Anderson, and More

The following information is from Troy Lee Designs:

Dear Friends – we’d love your support to help ramp up participation in this auction – it’s all for a good cause and we’re trying to raise $100,000 for the American Red Cross – California Wildfire Relief. If you are able to, we would love to have you help spread the word on the auction that went live this morning.  Details are below.

What: Troy Lee Designs Fire Relief Fundraiser / Online Auction
When: Friday, January 31 through Friday, February 7
Where: TroyLeeDesigns.Betterworld.org

All proceeds will be donated to the American Red Cross for the 2025 California Wildfire Relief Fund

More information can be found at troyleedesigns.betterworld.org.

We’ll be collecting more helmets this weekend and those pictures will be added to the auction as it rolls on through next week until Feb 7th.

