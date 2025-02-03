Watch: Glendale SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More
Video highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the fourth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Jordon Smith (Triumph) claimed his fifth career 250SX main event win as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and Cole Davies (Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium. Smith earned Triumph's maiden AMA Supercross win and became the fourth different 250SX race winner to start the season. Julien Beaumer (fourth overall on the night) leaves with the points lead once again.
Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the 450SX overall over Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki). Sexton also leaves with the points lead.
Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) took the SMX Next - Supercross main event win over Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) and Landon Hartz (Yamaha).
Check out the post-race videos for the Glendale Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.
Glendale Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
SMX Next – Supercross
Spanish highlights: Supercross 2025 - Ronda 4 - 250 aspectos destacados En español
Spanish highlights: Supercross 2025 - Ronda 4 - 450 aspectos destacados En español
French Highlights: Supercross 2025 - Manche 4 - 250 temps forts En français
French Highlights: Supercross 2025 - Manche 4 - 450 temps forts En français
Supercross 2025 - Round 4, Glendale | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 2/1/25 | Motorsports on NBC
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #4: Glendale, AZ | State Farm Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 4- Glendale - Feb 1, 2025
Weege Show: Glendale Post Show with Juju, Adams, Smith
Main Event Results
Glendale - 250SX WestFebruary 1, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|2 - 3 - 1
|Triumph
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 2 - 4
|Yamaha
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|1 - 1 - 8
|Yamaha
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|4 - 7 - 2
|KTM
|5
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|6 - 4 - 3
|Yamaha
Glendale - 450SXFebruary 1, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 3 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|1 - 5 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|4 - 1 - 5
|Suzuki
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|6 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|5 - 9 - 4
|Honda
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|87
|2
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|84
|4
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|72
|5
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|68
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|84
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|82
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|75
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71