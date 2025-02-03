Video highlights from the fourth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Glendale Supercross was the fourth round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the fourth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Jordon Smith (Triumph) claimed his fifth career 250SX main event win as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and Cole Davies (Yamaha) rounded out the overall podium. Smith earned Triumph's maiden AMA Supercross win and became the fourth different 250SX race winner to start the season. Julien Beaumer (fourth overall on the night) leaves with the points lead once again.

Chase Sexton (KTM) claimed the 450SX overall over Cooper Webb (Yamaha) and Ken Roczen (Suzuki). Sexton also leaves with the points lead.

Landen Gordon (Kawasaki) took the SMX Next - Supercross main event win over Enzo Temmerman (Kawasaki) and Landon Hartz (Yamaha).

Check out the post-race videos for the Glendale Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

