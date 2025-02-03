Results Archive
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Glendale SX Talking Points with Our Regular Trio and Phil Nicoletti

February 3, 2025, 9:45am

Triple Crown fever this week with the Glendale Supercross and Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, Jason Thomas, and SPECIAL GUEST Phil Nicoletti talk about Chase Sexton’s win, Cooper Webb breaking his Glendale jinx, Triumph, Reno Arenacross, and more.

Listen to the '25 Glendale SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

