450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

February 3, 2025, 5:30am

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 4 (of 17) — Glendale SX — State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

February 1, 2025
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 2 - 3 - 1 Triumph
2 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 3 - 2 - 4 Yamaha
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 1 - 1 - 8 Yamaha
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 4 - 7 - 2 KTM
5 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 6 - 4 - 3 Yamaha
6 Garrett Marchbanks
Garrett Marchbanks 		Coalville, UT United States 5 - 10 - 6 Kawasaki
7 Anthony Bourdon Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 14 - 5 - 7 Yamaha
8 Coty Schock Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 9 - 8 - 9 Yamaha
9 Parker Ross Parker Ross Herald, CA United States 7 - 11 - 11 Honda
10 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		Suzuka, Japan Japan 21 - 6 - 5 Honda
Full Results
Jordon Smith (Triumph) makes it four different 250SX West Region winners to start 2025. Smith also gives Triumph their first AMA Supercross win.
Jordon Smith (Triumph) makes it four different 250SX West Region winners to start 2025. Smith also gives Triumph their first AMA Supercross win. Align Media
Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

February 1, 2025
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 3 - 3 - 2 KTM
2 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 1 - 5 - 3 Yamaha
3 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 4 - 1 - 5 Suzuki
4 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 6 - 4 - 1 Yamaha
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 5 - 9 - 4 Honda
6 Justin Hill Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 8 - 10 - 7 KTM
7 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 11 - 6 - 8 Kawasaki
8 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 2 - 2 - 21 Honda
9 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 10 - 7 - 9 KTM
10 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 7 - 11 - 11 Husqvarna
Full Results
Chase Sexton (KTM) becomes the first repeat 450SX winner of 2025.
Chase Sexton (KTM) becomes the first repeat 450SX winner of 2025. Align Media

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 63
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 54
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 52
9Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 43
10Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 41
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 84
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 82
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 75
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 74
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 71
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 64
7Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 62
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 52
9Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 52
10Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 51
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 4 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 87 25
2Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 85 22
3Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 84 20
4Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 72 18
5Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 68 17
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 63 16
7Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 54 15
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 52 14
9Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 43 13
10Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 41 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 84 25
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 82 22
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 75 20
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 74 18
5Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 71 17
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 64 16
7Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 62 15
8Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 52 14
9Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 52 13
10Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 51 12
Full Standings

