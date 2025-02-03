Jordon Smith took home a historic win in round four of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region this weekend in Glendale. The win was the fifth of the 28-year-old’s career, but the first in the short AMA Motocross and Supercross history of Triumph Racing. It took the British motorcycle company just 13 attempts to land on the top step of an AMA Supercross event; a very impressive feat and certainly attests to the entire program and people involved in making come together. The win was also the first for Triumph’s team gear sponsor FXR! Certainly, a night to remember for Smith as he not only made history, but reestablished himself as a serious threat to this championship as the series takes a couple of weeks off.

How did it happen? Smith was solid all night, qualifying P3 on the day and getting in the mix of the Julien Beaumer/ Haiden Deegan battle that is becoming a weekly occurrence. In race one, he started P3 and was able to avoid a downed Beaumer and followed Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies all the way to the finish, crossing the line less than a second behind the rookie. Smith trailed by less than two seconds the entire race but could not get in position to make a pass.

In race two, Smith crossed the finish in fifth at the end of lap one. He made a quick pass on Honda HRC Progressive's Jo Shimoda and ran fourth for much of the race before making pass on Michael Mosiman to secure third and a five-point score heading into race three, tying him with Deegan for second, and trailing Cole Davies’ 1-1 tally.

Then, Davies went down early in race three. Smith started second and followed Mosiman for a couple laps before making the pass for the lead and riding away with the victory. His 2-3-1 scores sealed the deal on the overall and brought him within two points of the series lead.

On the podium, he talked about excited he was to get the win not only for himself, but for the team and everybody involved.

“It’s unbelievable to get the first win for the Triumph brand, this soon into the career for the brand as well,” said Smith.