Jett Lawrence Pulls Off in Start of Third Glendale SX Triple Crown Race with Right Leg Injury
In the start of the third and final 450SX Triple Crown race of the night at the Glendale Supercross, Jett Lawrence dabbed his knee in the second turn (the right-hander) and immediately knew something was wrong, pulling off the track.
He rode one lap slowly around the outside of the track and then rode straight up the tunnel and to the Alpinestars medical truck, ending his race early.
You can watch a replay of the start below, then see Lawrence riding along side of the track before pulling off.
Play-by-play commentator and Racer X's own Jason Weigandt said the following during the broadcast, after the crew had learned some information from Lawrence.
Weigandt said, again quoting their report from Lawrence:
"I hyperextended my knee and felt sharp pain."
Jett Lawrence has left the track favoring his leg
Lawrence officially finished 2-2-21 for eighth overall on the night. He leaves round four fifth in the standings with 71 points. Chase Sexton, points leader at the end of the night, has 84 points.
Update Post-Race
TV reporter Will Christien caught Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager Lars Lindstrom after the race. Watch the interview in the post below.
Hear from @HondaRacing_US team manager Lars Lindstrom on Jett's latest condition.
Update After the Press Conference
In the post-race press conference, TV reporter/press conference host Haley Shanley shared an update from Honda HRC Progressive, saying:
"Jett had jammed his knee and it put him into a scare. He is going to get an MRI soon to provide more information."
And Lewis Phillips posted that Lawrence was leaving the stadium on crutches.
Jett is leaving the track on crutches.
We will provide an update on Lawrence as soon as we learn more information.
Glendale SX Overall Results
Glendale - 450SXFebruary 1, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 3 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|1 - 5 - 3
|Yamaha
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|4 - 1 - 5
|Suzuki
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|6 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|5 - 9 - 4
|Honda
|6
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|8 - 10 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|11 - 6 - 8
|Kawasaki
|8
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 2 - 21
|Honda
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|84
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|82
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|75
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|74
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|71