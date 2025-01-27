Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Julien Beaumer
  2. Jordon Smith
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Arenacross
Guthrie
News
Supercross
Anaheim 2
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 3
Fri Jan 31
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Reno 4
Sat Feb 1
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley
Fri Feb 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Tampa
Sat Feb 8
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Prescott Valley 2
Sat Feb 8
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Anaheim 2 SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

January 27, 2025, 12:30pm
Watch: Anaheim 2 SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More

Video highlights from the third round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 2 Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the third round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his fourth career 250SX main event win as Julein Beaumer (KTM) and Cole Davies (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Davies earned his first career podium finish in just his third start. Beaumer leaves with the points lead for the second straight week.

Jett Lawrence (Honda) earned his ninth career 450SX win as Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium.

Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 2 Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Anaheim 2 Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights

450SX Class Highlights

Supercross 2025 - Ronda 3 - 250 aspectos destacados En español

Supercross 2025 - Ronda 3 - 450 aspectos destacados En español

Supercross 2025 - Round 3, Anaheim 2 | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 1/25/25 | Motorsports on NBC

2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #3: Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium

Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 3- Anaheim 2 - Jan 25, 2025

Weege Show: Post Race A2 with Lars and Team Kenny (Plus More Matthes)

Main event Results

Supercross

Anaheim 2 - 250SX West Main Event

January 25, 2025
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:56.723 17 laps 59.384 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha
2 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 17:01.221 4.498 59.759 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM
3 Cole Davies Cole Davies 17:16.919 15.699 1:00.088 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha
4 Jordon Smith Jordon Smith 17:30.116 13.196 1:00.212 Belmont, NC United States Triumph
5 Coty Schock Coty Schock 17:32.276 2.161 1:00.970 Dover, DE United States Yamaha
Full Results
Supercross

Anaheim 2 - 450SX Main Event

January 25, 2025
Angel Stadium
Anaheim, CA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Jett Lawrence Jett Lawrence 22:02.174 22 laps 1:00.053 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda
2 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 22:04.669 2.496 1:00.075 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki
3 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 22:06.027 1.358 1:00.545 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki
4 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 22:07.755 1.729 1:00.157 La Moille, IL United States KTM
5 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 22:12.296 4.541 1:00.292 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda
Full Results

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 69
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 62
3Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States 60
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 56
5Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 52
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 62
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 59
3Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 57
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 57
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 52
Full Standings
