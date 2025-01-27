Watch: Anaheim 2 SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, Weege Show, and More
Video highlights from the third round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 2 Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the third round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his fourth career 250SX main event win as Julein Beaumer (KTM) and Cole Davies (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Davies earned his first career podium finish in just his third start. Beaumer leaves with the points lead for the second straight week.
Jett Lawrence (Honda) earned his ninth career 450SX win as Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium.
Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 2 Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.
Anaheim 2 Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2025 - Ronda 3 - 250 aspectos destacados En español
Supercross 2025 - Ronda 3 - 450 aspectos destacados En español
Supercross 2025 - Round 3, Anaheim 2 | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 1/25/25 | Motorsports on NBC
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #3: Anaheim, CA | Angel Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 3- Anaheim 2 - Jan 25, 2025
Weege Show: Post Race A2 with Lars and Team Kenny (Plus More Matthes)
Main event Results
Anaheim 2 - 250SX West Main EventJanuary 25, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:56.723
|17 laps
|59.384
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|17:01.221
|4.498
|59.759
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM
|3
|Cole Davies
|17:16.919
|15.699
|1:00.088
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Jordon Smith
|17:30.116
|13.196
|1:00.212
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph
|5
|Coty Schock
|17:32.276
|2.161
|1:00.970
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha
Anaheim 2 - 450SX Main EventJanuary 25, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|22:02.174
|22 laps
|1:00.053
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda
|2
|Ken Roczen
|22:04.669
|2.496
|1:00.075
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki
|3
|Jason Anderson
|22:06.027
|1.358
|1:00.545
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki
|4
|Chase Sexton
|22:07.755
|1.729
|1:00.157
|La Moille, IL
|KTM
|5
|Hunter Lawrence
|22:12.296
|4.541
|1:00.292
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|69
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|62
|3
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|60
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|56
|5
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|52
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|62
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|59
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|57
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|57
|5
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|52