Video highlights from the third round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Anaheim 2 Supercross was the third round of the 250SX West Region Championship and also the third round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) claimed his fourth career 250SX main event win as Julein Beaumer (KTM) and Cole Davies (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Davies earned his first career podium finish in just his third start. Beaumer leaves with the points lead for the second straight week.

Jett Lawrence (Honda) earned his ninth career 450SX win as Ken Roczen (Suzuki) and Jason Anderson (Kawasaki) rounded out the podium.

Check out the post-race videos for the Anaheim 2 Supercross, highlights (in English and in Spanish) as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, Weege Show, plus results from race and championship standings.

Anaheim 2 Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights