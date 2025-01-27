Roczen, Webb, Blankenship, Wass, Nicoletti on PulpMX Show Tonight

A great Anaheim 2 Supercross this past weekend and hopefully a great PulpMX Show presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works tonight as well. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Kris Keefer to the studio to talk A2, Stark Varg electric motorcycles, and more.

Well, look who has the red plate! Ken Roczen rode a great Anaheim 2 race to grab second place and the red plate for this weekend in Glendale. We’ll have Kenny on to talk about the new stuff on his bike, the race itself, and more.

The owner of Stark industries, Anton Wass, will stop by the studio to talk about the new Stark EX on/off road bike as well as electric bikes in general.

Cody Webb has a fantastic resume in the off-road world with Endurocross titles, Hard Enduro stuff and more. He switched to Yamaha recently and will be in-studio to talk about that, his 2025 schedule, and more.

Ross Blankenship works with the SMX Track Crew and he’ll call in tonight to talk about track building, the start to the season, steam rollers, whoops, and more.

Of course our guy Phil Nicoletti was actually at Anaheim to take it all in so he’ll call in to talk about the race, Enzo coming back, the Lawrence “stuff” and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

You can log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we'll be streaming on Youtube. You can call in at anytime during the show at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

