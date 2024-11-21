Brayton, Cianciarulo New Hosts of Race Day Live

In today's press release announcing the full 2025 SuperMotocross MX World Championship (SMX) broadcast/streaming schedule, there was a lot of information to unpack. Not to be lost in the lengthy press release was the on-camera talent.

As expected, the on-camera broadcast team will feature Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt returning as the two play-by-play commentators, with Hall of Famers Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart back as the analysts and Will Christien and Jason Thomas serving as on-track/pit reporters. The Race Day Live qualifying show will feature new hosts Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo, with Steven “Lurch” Scott and Haley Shanley as reporters.

Today's release had the following information on the on-camera talent we will see this SMX season:

Make sure to read the full press release on the TV broadcast/streaming schedule.