Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets Up to 35 Percent Off Nationwide for Cyber Week

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports Cyber Week Sale Brings Massive Holiday Gift Savings This Season!

Give the gift of Monster Energy Supercross with up to 35% off tickets nationwide

Palmetto, Fla. — Feld Motor Sports® welcomes the holiday season with a special Cyber Week sale, bringing families closer to the unforgettable experience of live entertainment. The global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with one of the most anticipated Monster Energy AMA Supercross seasons in years.

Feld Motor Sports Cyber Week deals return Thursday, November 21 through Sunday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale events*. Holiday shoppers can stress less with memorable moments that families and kids of all ages will cherish for years to come, use code G7VE35 at checkout.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, part of the SMX World ChampionshipTM series, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional racers from around the globe. Over the course of a 17-round Supercross season, these fearless athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed dirt tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country, visiting 16 cities spread across 13 states in 2025. Supercross features bar-to-bar action as racers test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title.