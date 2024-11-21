Monster Energy AMA Supercross Tickets Up to 35 Percent Off Nationwide for Cyber Week
The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:
Palmetto, Fla. — Feld Motor Sports® welcomes the holiday season with a special Cyber Week sale, bringing families closer to the unforgettable experience of live entertainment. The global leader in live, family entertainment is bringing families together and smiles to faces this holiday season with one of the most anticipated Monster Energy AMA Supercross seasons in years.
Feld Motor Sports Cyber Week deals return Thursday, November 21 through Sunday, December 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with savings up to 35% on current on-sale events*. Holiday shoppers can stress less with memorable moments that families and kids of all ages will cherish for years to come, use code G7VE35 at checkout.
Monster Energy AMA Supercross, part of the SMX World ChampionshipTM series, is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship in the world, attracting the top professional racers from around the globe. Over the course of a 17-round Supercross season, these fearless athletes seek to outperform each other on custom-designed dirt tracks inside the most prestigious stadiums across the country, visiting 16 cities spread across 13 states in 2025. Supercross features bar-to-bar action as racers test their skill and endurance on tight-banked corners, fast straightaways and challenging rhythm sections in pursuit of the championship title.
The biggest stars in the sport will be lining up at the Anaheim Opener in January as the 450SX Class once again promises to deliver one of the deepest fields in recent memory. Five past champions - Jason Anderson, Cooper Webb, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and defending Supercross and SMX World Champion Jett Lawrence (Australia) will be fighting for another title. Vying for their first crack at the crown will be top contenders Hunter Lawrence (Australia), Ken Roczen (Germany), Dylan Ferrandis (France), Jorge Prado (Spain), Aaron Plessinger, Malcolm Stewart, and Justin Cooper, each of whom are former race winners or podium finishers.
Teams will decide later in the year which athletes will be competing in each respective 250SX Class Regional Championship, but fans can expect some epic battles as 2025 will feature the return of defending champions, Tom Vialle of France (Eastern Regional Champion) and RJ Hampshire (Western Regional Champion). Defending and two-time SMX World Champion Haiden Deegan is still seeking his first Supercross championship and will be in hot pursuit of a regional title in 2025. Not to be forgotten, seasoned veterans Jordon Smith, Cameron McAdoo, Levi Kitchen, Austin Forkner, Max Anstie (U.K.) and Jo Shimoda (Japan) are all in the conversation for wins and championships on either coast.
FanFest is currently planned for all rounds except Detroit, Mich. (Round 6). The expansive outside footprint features first and foremost, unprecedented access to the sport’s biggest stars with an up-close and intimate view of their race bikes and team rigs. As the name implies, FanFest is a festival for the fans and has become a major part of the Supercross experience where fans can jump back and forth between the paddock and the stadium to also watch practice and qualifying.
Ticket purchasers can use code G7VE35 at checkout for the ultimate holiday gift experience. Restrictions & availability limits apply.
For more information on Feld Motor Sports and events near you, please visit Monster Energy AMA Supercross or SMX World Championship directly.