Triumph Motorcycles and Bobby Hewitt Mutually Part Ways

The following press release is from Triumph Motorcycles:

Triumph Motorcycles and Bobby Hewitt Conclude Partnership

Triumph Motorcycles and Bobby Hewitt would like to announce that the two parties, who have been working together in the US SMX series, have mutually agreed to part ways.

Triumph would like to thank Bobby for his contribution in developing the foundations of the US SMX program with Triumph, leading into the British brand’s first racing operation in off-road competition. The partnership celebrated the launch of Triumph Racing, including the brand’s debut season in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross with the all-new TF 250-X. The Triumph Racing team earned a heat race win in 250SX and a podium in Pro Motocross with Jalek Swoll - moments that will remain in Triumph’s history.

Heading into 2025, as agreed by both parties, Bobby will step down as Team Principal of Triumph’s US Supercross and Pro Motocross activities with immediate effect. Triumph would like to wish Bobby all the best for the future.

Bobby Hewitt, HRH Racing: