Official: Jorge Prado to Monster Energy Kawasaki
The following press release is from Kawaski:
Monster Energy® Kawasaki Confirms Roster for 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship
Foothill Ranch, Calif. - Monster Energy® Kawasaki and Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki are gearing up for another exciting year of SuperMotocross racing in 2025. The Kawasaki racing teams will compete with the world's elite supercross and motocross athletes as they chase the 250 and 450 class titles in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship.
Fresh off winning back-to-back FIM World MXGP Championships, Monster Energy Kawasaki welcomes four-time FIM Motocross World Champion Jorge Prado, who will join 2018 Monster Energy Supercross champion, Jason Anderson to compete on the new KX™450SR. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki will retain its lineup of proven race winners, including Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, and Seth Hammaker, all riding the all-new 2025 KX™250. The team is also excited to welcome back Garrett Marchbanks and Ty Masterpool to permanent positions on the team for 2025. Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green™ rider Drew Adams has committed to a multi-year extension with Kawasaki, ensuring he will continue his journey with the brand into the pro ranks.
The four-time FIM Motocross World Champion from Lugo, Spain is ready to take on a new challenge after his first taste of SMX in 2024, competing in the first four rounds including a Heat Race win and seventh place Main Event finish in San Francisco. At only 23 years old and with an outstanding record of 31 MX2 victories, 18 MXGP victories, and four FIM Motocross World Championship titles, Prado continues his pursuit of greatness with goals of bringing his winning ways to SuperMotocross.
Anderson and his KX™450SR formed a powerful combination during the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, achieving 11 Top-5 finishes. The No. 21 carried this momentum into the Pro Motocross Championship, securing six Top-5 finishes and an overall podium. As Anderson looks ahead to the 2025 Monster Energy Supercross Championship, Pro Motocross Championship, and SuperMotocross World Championship, he’s determined to keep pushing for another championship in the premier class.
“We have great confidence in our 2025 team roster and are excited to see how Jason and Jorge perform on the new KX™450SR," said Dan Fahie, Kawasaki Racing Senior Manager. "Both riders bring unique strengths to the team, and we’re eager to see how we stack up against our competition. I’m especially excited about the expanding SMX rounds, as they offer us more opportunities to demonstrate our strengths over the course of the season. With Jason's proven track record and the fresh energy Jorge brings, we believe this year will be a strong one for the Monster Energy Kawasaki team as we push toward new milestones.”
Jorge Prado:
“Coming to America to race Supercross, Motocross and the Supermotocross World Championship with Monster Energy Kawasaki is an incredible opportunity. I've always admired the level of competition here, and I’m excited to challenge myself against some of the best riders in the world. This is a new chapter in my career, and I’m ready to give it everything I’ve got, representing a legendary factory like Kawasaki. The passion and intensity of the fans here is unmatched, and I can't wait to experience that energy.”
Backed by an impressive 32-year legacy of professional racing excellence, the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team is set to compete in the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship with a refreshed lineup. With an unrivaled record of 303 combined SMX wins and 31 championships, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki is poised for continued dominance, fielding riders Kitchen, McAdoo, Hammaker, Marchbanks, and Masterpool.
Entering his second year with Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki, Kitchen’s remarkable seven career victories establish him as a leading contender for the 2025 championship. This experienced 250 Class rider is ready to secure his first professional title.
McAdoo earned his 22nd Monster Energy Supercross podium and third career win in 2024 before an injury at Round 14 forced him to miss the 2024 Pro Motocross Championship. The Iowa native is determined to return stronger than ever, aiming to build on his success with a full championship run in the coming year.
As Hammaker embarks on his fifth year in the pro ranks, his Supercross Main Event win and five podium finishes highlight his potential to challenge for the championship all season long.
Marchbanks and Masterpool are ready to bring their skill, determination, and passion to the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki lineup full-time for 2025. These talented riders are eager to build on their accomplishments and make a significant impact in the upcoming season. Marchbanks boasts an impressive resume with six podium finishes and 22 Top-5 finishes and a previous win with Pro Circuit at Daytona, while Masterpool’s two career podiums and a pivotal career win—securing the team's 300th victory—position both riders as top contenders in the class.
Adams has already established himself as a formidable competitor with three career Monster Energy Supercross Futures wins and four podium finishes and tested his speed at Ironman MX after securing the Nicky Hayden AMA Horizon Award and both 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport Championships at Loretta Lynn’s in 2024. This accomplished young rider is eager to make his mark on the pro ranks and with a multi-year extension aiming to build on his early successes and take his performance to the next level for Pro Motocross.
“We have a solid group of riders for the 2025 racing season," said Mitch Payton, Team Owner Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki. "Levi had a breakout year in 2024, showing incredible consistency and speed, and we’re expecting even more from him. Cameron has been working hard on the bike, and we’re excited to see him back in the mix. Seth faced some tough challenges, but we’re looking forward to his comeback and seeing him back to full form. Garrett has been making great progress, and we’re confident he’ll be competitive this season. Ty showed his potential throughout the Pro Motocross Championship, and we're excited to see how they will all perform on the new KX™250. Overall, I’m always excited to work with a new motorcycle and help all these guys push forward and make big strides in 2025.”