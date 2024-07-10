Steve Matthes: Chance Hymas Re-Signs with Honda HRC
Over the weekend at the RedBud National, Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas earned his second career moto win en route to his first career win in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Idaho native’s 4-1 gave him the overall win over Ty Masterpool’s 1-5 and Jo Shimoda’s 5-2, but he said afterwards he did not know he had the win until his team told him.
“I mean, I didn't even know I had the overall until I came to impound, and everyone was super stoked. I was like, ‘I got a moto win!’ Then yeah, I came over and yeah, ‘You got the overall.’ I was like, man, 4-1, last time I barely got second! It’s honestly really good. Doing it on Fourth of July weekend, being the only American on the team, it felt really good, and I especially get my first overall win here. I feel like it's kind of a bucket list win for a lot of Americans here at RedBud and I get my first one here. It's pretty special.”
While that first career win as a professional was huge for Hymas, his results have loomed large for his future. Steve Matthes is reporting Hymas’ strong start to the Pro Motocross season—six moto podiums (including two wins) and now three overall podiums—has resulted in an automatic contract renewal with Honda HRC. Matthes wrote in his RedBud National Observations column:
“More on the Hymas front is that he’s been auto renewed at Honda now for the next, I think, two years. Usually contract renewals for riders are done with final season ending points standings incentives but Hymas’s was specific moto finishes, I’m guessing podiums. Whatever it was, he met the conditions and got a new deal with a raise as well.”
Note, Honda HRC's other 250cc rider, Jo Shimoda, will also be back in 2025 as the #30 machine is currently in the first year of a two-year deal.
Through six rounds of Pro Motocross, Hymas sits second in the standings behind Haiden Deegan. The #48 machine has now led the most number of 250 Class laps this summer in Pro Motocross (80 laps), with Deegan's 65 laps led being second most.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|276
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|234
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|233
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|213
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|213