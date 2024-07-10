Over the weekend at the RedBud National, Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas earned his second career moto win en route to his first career win in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Idaho native’s 4-1 gave him the overall win over Ty Masterpool’s 1-5 and Jo Shimoda’s 5-2, but he said afterwards he did not know he had the win until his team told him.

“I mean, I didn't even know I had the overall until I came to impound, and everyone was super stoked. I was like, ‘I got a moto win!’ Then yeah, I came over and yeah, ‘You got the overall.’ I was like, man, 4-1, last time I barely got second! It’s honestly really good. Doing it on Fourth of July weekend, being the only American on the team, it felt really good, and I especially get my first overall win here. I feel like it's kind of a bucket list win for a lot of Americans here at RedBud and I get my first one here. It's pretty special.”

While that first career win as a professional was huge for Hymas, his results have loomed large for his future. Steve Matthes is reporting Hymas’ strong start to the Pro Motocross season—six moto podiums (including two wins) and now three overall podiums—has resulted in an automatic contract renewal with Honda HRC. Matthes wrote in his RedBud National Observations column: