Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Ty Masterpool
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 20
450 Entry List
  1. Kile Epperson
  2. Jacob Glenn
Full Entry List
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 21
Full Schedule

Steve Matthes: Chance Hymas Re-Signs with Honda HRC

Steve Matthes: Chance Hymas Re-Signs with Honda HRC

Over the weekend at the RedBud National, Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas earned his second career moto win en route to his first career win in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The Idaho native’s 4-1 gave him the overall win over Ty Masterpool’s 1-5 and Jo Shimoda’s 5-2, but he said afterwards he did not know he had the win until his team told him.

“I mean, I didn't even know I had the overall until I came to impound, and everyone was super stoked. I was like, ‘I got a moto win!’ Then yeah, I came over and yeah, ‘You got the overall.’ I was like, man, 4-1, last time I barely got second! It’s honestly really good. Doing it on Fourth of July weekend, being the only American on the team, it felt really good, and I especially get my first overall win here. I feel like it's kind of a bucket list win for a lot of Americans here at RedBud and I get my first one here. It's pretty special.”

Read more on Hymas’ first overall win.

While that first career win as a professional was huge for Hymas, his results have loomed large for his future. Steve Matthes is reporting Hymas’ strong start to the Pro Motocross season—six moto podiums (including two wins) and now three overall podiums—has resulted in an automatic contract renewal with Honda HRC. Matthes wrote in his RedBud National Observations column:

“More on the Hymas front is that he’s been auto renewed at Honda now for the next, I think, two years. Usually contract renewals for riders are done with final season ending points standings incentives but Hymas’s was specific moto finishes, I’m guessing podiums. Whatever it was, he met the conditions and got a new deal with a raise as well.”

Note, Honda HRC's other 250cc rider, Jo Shimoda, will also be back in 2025 as the #30 machine is currently in the first year of a two-year deal.

Through six rounds of Pro Motocross, Hymas sits second in the standings behind Haiden Deegan. The #48 machine has now led the most number of 250 Class laps this summer in Pro Motocross (80 laps), with Deegan's 65 laps led being second most.

Motocross

250 Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 276
2Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 234
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 233
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 213
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 213
Full Standings
