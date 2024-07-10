Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Ty Masterpool
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 20
News
450 Entry List
  1. Kile Epperson
  2. Jacob Glenn
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 21
News
Full Schedule

Save Of The Day: Three Times

July 10, 2024 4:45pm | by:

Safe to say Hunter Lawrence was pushing it to win the first RedBud 450 moto in 2024, as he made not one, not two, but THREE big saves while leading the race. That gives him MIPS Save of the Day honors for round six of Pro Motocross. Unfortunately, Hunter couldn't save it one last time toward the end of the race...

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.

