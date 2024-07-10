Safe to say Hunter Lawrence was pushing it to win the first RedBud 450 moto in 2024, as he made not one, not two, but THREE big saves while leading the race. That gives him MIPS Save of the Day honors for round six of Pro Motocross. Unfortunately, Hunter couldn't save it one last time toward the end of the race...

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

MIPS

Based on more than 25 years of research and development, Mips specializes in helmet-based safety for riders of all skill levels. Look for the yellow dot on the back of the helmet and visit mipsprotection.com for more information.