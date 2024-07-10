The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round six completed on Saturday in Michigan. Here's a quick look at some RedBud National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.
RedBud National Quick Stats
250 Class
Chance Hymas’ first career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, third career overall podium, and second career moto win.
Ty Masterpool’s second career 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Jo Shimoda’s 18th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
450 Class
Chase Sexton’s eighth 450 Pro Motocross win, his fourth 1-1 day, and his 26th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s sixth 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Aaron Plessinger’s ninth career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium
A Day They’ll Never Forget
Chance Hymas: first professional win, which re-upped him for an automatic contract renewal with Honda HRC.
Chase Sexton: fastest overall qualifier, 1-1 day for the overall win, takes over 450 Class Pro Motocross points lead AND SuperMotocross World Championship 450SMX points lead at his "home" track he grew up racing at and attending rounds of Pro Motocross.
Laps Led
Chance Hymas is really coming out of his shell now, with his second career moto win, third overall podium, and first career win at the RedBud National. The Honda HRC rider led nine laps in the first moto, then all 16 laps in the second moto. Through six rounds, Hymas sits second in 250 Class points to Haiden Deegan, but Hymas has now led the most laps in the 250 Class this summer. Hymas has led 80 laps to Deegan’s 65 laps led.
Deegan’s Worst Moto So Far
While it was not caught on the broadcast, Deegan crashed into downed lapper Bailey Kroone late in the second moto. Kroone suffered a broken leg in his crash, then Deegan landed on Kroone's downed machine, sending the championship leader over the bars. But somehow, Deegan was able to get up quickly and get going again. Deegan came through sixth place, as was his first time not finishing first or second in a moto this summer. Pretty wild how good he has been! And with Hymas' five-point penalty in the first moto, Deegan did not lose any points on the weekend. If you are the Deegan camp and this is your "worst" day so far, you will take it.
Deegan finishing sixth in the second moto was his worst moot finish of the season so far.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) July 7, 2024
He has only finished first or second until that sixth place.
11 out of 12 motos Deegan has finished first or second. He is on an incredible run here. #ProMotocross #MX2024 SMX2024
Awards
Hard Charger Award: Marshal Weltin | 450 Class moto one | 39th to 17th
Privateer Power Award: Tom Guyon | 22-15 for 19th overall in 250 Class
Save of the Day
Three Times! | Save of the day | Redbud 2024
Post(s) of the Week
Jason Friberg's clip post-LaRocco's Leap of Fredrik Noren's Kawasaki KX450. Noren was the one of many riders to come up short on the jump and blow out their rear wheel...
Eight-year-old Chase Sexton could not have even dreamed of this day...
SMX Points Update
With Jett Lawrence sidelined with injury and Chase Sexton going 1-1 at the RedBud National, Sexton now takes over the 450SMX standings. Haiden Deegan continues to lead the 250SMX standings.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|567
|25
|2
|
Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|561
|22
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|467
|20
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|460
|18
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|439
|17
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|444
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|408
|22
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|405
|20
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|394
|18
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|350
|17
Vlogs
"The Biggest Crowd I've Ever Seen!" 2024 RedBud Twisted Tea Best Post Show Feat. Plessinger
Haiden Deegan: RedBud Pro Motocross Rd.6 WILD RACE – Landed on Lapper's Bike!!
Shane McElrath: CRAZIEST RACE OF THE YEAR - SM12 Motocross Vlog
Kevin Moranz: RED BUUUD!! KMR goes outdoors | Launches the LEAP
MXA’s Michael Mosiman: Crashing BIG on Larocco’s Leap
Kile Epperson: Pro Motocross round 6 Red Bud GoPro Qualifying