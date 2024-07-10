Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
Motocross
RedBud
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Ty Masterpool
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Lombok
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 20
News
450 Entry List
  1. Kile Epperson
  2. Jacob Glenn
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 21
News
Full Schedule
Redux: RedBud National Super Stats

Redux RedBud National Super Stats

July 10, 2024 5:30pm
by:

The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round six completed on Saturday in Michigan. Here's a quick look at some RedBud National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

RedBud National Quick Stats

250 Class

Chance Hymasfirst career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, third career overall podium, and second career moto win.
Ty Masterpool’s second career 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Jo Shimoda’s 18th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

450 Class

Chase Sexton’s eighth 450 Pro Motocross win, his fourth 1-1 day, and his 26th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Hunter Lawrence’s sixth 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.
Aaron Plessinger’s ninth career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium

A Day They’ll Never Forget

Chance Hymas: first professional win, which re-upped him for an automatic contract renewal with Honda HRC.

Chase Sexton: fastest overall qualifier, 1-1 day for the overall win, takes over 450 Class Pro Motocross points lead AND SuperMotocross World Championship 450SMX points lead at his "home" track he grew up racing at and attending rounds of Pro Motocross.

  • Chance Hymas
    Chance Hymas Mitch Kendra
  • Chase Sexton
    Chase Sexton Mitch Kendra

Laps Led

Chance Hymas is really coming out of his shell now, with his second career moto win, third overall podium, and first career win at the RedBud National. The Honda HRC rider led nine laps in the first moto, then all 16 laps in the second moto. Through six rounds, Hymas sits second in 250 Class points to Haiden Deegan, but Hymas has now led the most laps in the 250 Class this summer. Hymas has led 80 laps to Deegan’s 65 laps led.

Deegan’s Worst Moto So Far

While it was not caught on the broadcast, Deegan crashed into downed lapper Bailey Kroone late in the second moto. Kroone suffered a broken leg in his crash, then Deegan landed on Kroone's downed machine, sending the championship leader over the bars. But somehow, Deegan was able to get up quickly and get going again. Deegan came through sixth place, as was his first time not finishing first or second in a moto this summer. Pretty wild how good he has been! And with Hymas' five-point penalty in the first moto, Deegan did not lose any points on the weekend. If you are the Deegan camp and this is your "worst" day so far, you will take it.

Awards

Hard Charger Award: Marshal Weltin | 450 Class moto one | 39th to 17th

Privateer Power Award: Tom Guyon | 22-15 for 19th overall in 250 Class

Save of the Day

Three Times! | Save of the day | Redbud 2024

Post(s) of the Week

Jason Friberg's clip post-LaRocco's Leap of Fredrik Noren's Kawasaki KX450. Noren was the one of many riders to come up short on the jump and blow out their rear wheel...

Eight-year-old Chase Sexton could not have even dreamed of this day...

SMX Points Update

With Jett Lawrence sidelined with injury and Chase Sexton going 1-1 at the RedBud National, Sexton now takes over the 450SMX standings. Haiden Deegan continues to lead the 250SMX standings.

SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 567 25
2Jett Lawrence
Landsborough, Australia Australia 561 22
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 467 20
4Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 460 18
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 439 17
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2024

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 444 25
2Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 408 22
3Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 405 20
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 394 18
5Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 350 17
Full Standings

Vlogs

"The Biggest Crowd I've Ever Seen!" 2024 RedBud Twisted Tea Best Post Show Feat. Plessinger

Haiden Deegan: RedBud Pro Motocross Rd.6 WILD RACE – Landed on Lapper's Bike!!

Shane McElrath: CRAZIEST RACE OF THE YEAR - SM12 Motocross Vlog

Kevin Moranz: RED BUUUD!! KMR goes outdoors | Launches the LEAP

MXA’s Michael Mosiman: Crashing BIG on Larocco’s Leap

Kile Epperson: Pro Motocross round 6 Red Bud GoPro Qualifying

