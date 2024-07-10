The 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship saw round six completed on Saturday in Michigan. Here's a quick look at some RedBud National stats, rider vlogs, videos, SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) points update, and more.

RedBud National Quick Stats

250 Class

Chance Hymas’ first career 250 Pro Motocross overall win, third career overall podium, and second career moto win.

Ty Masterpool’s second career 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Jo Shimoda’s 18th 250 Pro Motocross overall podium.

450 Class

Chase Sexton’s eighth 450 Pro Motocross win, his fourth 1-1 day, and his 26th career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Hunter Lawrence’s sixth 450 Pro Motocross overall podium.

Aaron Plessinger’s ninth career 450 Pro Motocross overall podium

A Day They’ll Never Forget

Chance Hymas: first professional win, which re-upped him for an automatic contract renewal with Honda HRC.

Chase Sexton: fastest overall qualifier, 1-1 day for the overall win, takes over 450 Class Pro Motocross points lead AND SuperMotocross World Championship 450SMX points lead at his "home" track he grew up racing at and attending rounds of Pro Motocross.