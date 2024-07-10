Our guy Phil Nicoletti had an eventful first moto. He got a bad start (which he blamed on Harri Kullas—that's Phil's typical liberal attitude of blaming others, of course) and then Dylan Ferrandis accidently took him out, which made their bikes lock together. Ferrandis sort of tried to get them apart before Phil jumped in and they started 38th and 39th and about 15 seconds back of 37th. Poor Phil, here’s what he told me afterwards:

“He said he tried (Ferrandis on getting the bikes apart). I’m like, “Motherf**ker. I did all the f**king lifting, dude.” Typical Frenchman. Letting the American do all the f**king work for him. It’s just a bummer. Then just a bad start. I don't know what the fuck happened. Got pinched. Kullas kept going straight. He blamed [Grant] Harlan in the first moto. I’m like, ‘Dude, just fucking turn right. I don't care if there’s someone there or not.’”

So just to clear everything up, first it was Kullas’ fault for his bad start and then it was Ferrandis’ fault he crashed. Never change Phil.

Kyle Webster fell on the first lap of moto one and was way back. The Aussie got up, and on a track I was told was hard to pass on, got 18 guys or something like that to get a tenth. In the second moto he got the holeshot and led for a bit! How cool was that? We were told he was a sand guy so last week’s good ride was somewhat expected, but this week, he was even better. 10-9 on the day, the ninth in moto two was because of a bike issue, and hey, the first four motos he’s had in America weren’t too bad, right? Maybe Firepower Honda wants to bring him back in 2025?

“It was good. I was really happy with today, honestly,” Webster told me after the motos. “Felt like I went from one end to the other. I started way back in the first moto and then right at the front second moto. So, it’s just riding at that pace. I think it’s something you’ve got to get used to, riding with those guys and how fast they’re going at the moment. I’d love to come back and do it again at some point.”

Garrett Marchbanks came back last week and had two solid motos even though he ran out of gas in moto one like 30 feet from the checkers. It was impressive and this week he went 7-8 and was just outside those top five factory guys. He continues to impress. The injured Dean Wilson told me while we watched the motos that in practice when Wilson came around, Marchbanks was laid out before the leap. Wilson seemed to think it was a good crash, so I asked Marchbanks about it afterward:

“I had the gnarliest Charlie horse in both my ass cheeks and my tailbone. My legs went numb for a second. I was like, ‘Oh, my ass.’ I guess I came out of the turn and was behind AP, trying to put in a hot lap because I suck in qualifying right now. Just all of a sudden, the front end crawled out, went down, and then threw me up over the bars and I see dirt, sky, dirt, sky. I was like, ‘When am I going to hit the ground?’ Then it was right into the blue groove with my ass. So, I just laid there for a minute and was like, ‘This hurts.’”