Motocross
Southwick
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
West Nusa Tenggara
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 Results
  1. Kay de Wolf
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Lucas Coenen
Motocross
RedBud
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Hunter Lawrence
250 Results
  1. Chance Hymas
  2. Ty Masterpool
  3. Jo Shimoda
MXGP of
Lombok
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Calvin Vlaanderen
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Jul 13
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Ty Masterpool
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 20
450 Entry List
  1. Kile Epperson
  2. Jacob Glenn
Upcoming
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Sun Jul 21
RedBud Auction Items Raise Funds for Team USA at MXoN

July 9, 2024
Team USA wants to get the Chamberlain Trophy back at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and Raise It 4 USA, the non profit group that started in 2022 to raise money and help organize the team, is back to help the squad for 2024. Shoutout to Paul and Erica Perijbinos for putting Raiseit4USA together, and now credit to ClubMX's Mike Bonacci for putting together a big raffle to raise more money for 2024.

Check out RaiseIt4USA.com for a look at the latest raffle items, which were collected at RedBud. You'll see a lot of race-used gear and plastics from riders like Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, Jason Anderson, Haiden Deegan, Justin Cooper, Ty Masterpool, and more. Plus, since they came from RedBud, you'll get a lot of red white and blue mixed in. Perfect for a MXoN fundraiser!

ALSO: Shoutout to Christina Denney for adding Team USA items for purchase (shirts, hats and socks) for the public to buy online. These items are also available at the Moto Tees trailer at the track.

Of course, now you're asking: What riders will actually be on Team USA this year? Sounds like that answer won't come for a bit, as the AMA's Mike Pelletier indicated he'd rather wait and see how some riders that are returning from injury, such as Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac, perform when they come back. See Mike's interview for more.

Check out www.Raiseit4USA.com and buy some raffle tickets to get in on these items. 100 percent of the money raised goes to the 2024 Team USA Motocross of Nations effort.

