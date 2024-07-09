MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us this text after the MXGP of Lombok over the weekend.

Mike Pelletier is very much a major part in the fantastic relationship between AMA and FIM. Pelletier is a regular visitor to the MXGP scene as the American representative for the FIM and joined the MXGP paddock for the two Grand Prix’s in Indonesia.

The American Motorcyclist Association promoted Pelletier to director of racing from his role as AMA Supercross manager, back in 2020 and its a move that has proved to be a master stroke for the sport Worldwide.

Pelletier who manages the AMA’s domestic amateur and professional competition operations and continued to oversee the AMA’s responsibilities for the AMA Supercross Championship. Pelletier grew up racing motocross and held professional licenses from 2011 to 2015 in the United States and Canada. He graduated from New Hampshire’s Plymouth State University with a bachelor’s in business administration.

MXLarge: First of all, welcome to Indonesia and the MXGP. We haven’t met before, but I know your face from being a big part of getting Team USA as strong a line-up as possible in recent years and it isn’t always easy. Firstly, how are you enjoying being in Lombok?

Mike Pelletier: I have been to a few of these and actually 2022 I visited Sumbawa in Indonesia as the FIM delegate. This is my first double GP here and I am really enjoying myself.

Sumbawa must have been something of a culture shock [Sumbawa is very much a third World Island and while I love it, it isn’t something many westerners get to visit].

It was for sure, but I really enjoy being here. We are learning as we go, and we have a great team here at the FIM and they have helped me with the changes and how they do things here. It is a good experience and a learning curve.

As far as the GPs you have enjoyed and this whole Lombok experience with two GPs and the culture here. Can you explain how you have found it?

I mean I did Latvia in 2019 I believe, and of course I do the Nations. I did Sumbawa and this one, with back to back Grand Prix’s has been exciting and the FIM team have experienced the culture and we went to the Gilli Islands in between and really tried to take it in, hired some scooters, went and saw the monkeys and the people around here are so supportive and friendly and it’s been enjoyable with the riders and hanging out during the week for sure.