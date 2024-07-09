MX Large’s Geoff Meyer sent us this text after the MXGP of Lombok over the weekend.

While it was Jorge Prado and Jeffrey Herlings who took victory in Lombok the last 10 days, it is still Tim Gajser, leaving Indonesia with the same points lead he had coming into these two rounds, which makes me feel like, he is going to be hard to beat as the last eight rounds are played out. With a 34 gap between himself and Prado, the MXGP title isn’t being packed up and sent special delivery to Slovenia, but the fact the worst results for the HRC man so far are his results in the mud of Portugal and second round Spanish Grand Prix.

Even his 3-5 results in the first of two races in Lombok didn’t cause him too much concern and unlike the DNF results from both Prado and Herlings, life hasn’t been too hard for Gajser just yet. He has never gone worse than third in the Saturday qualifiers, with five wins and six second place finishes and his Sunday moto results are loaded with first, second, and third results. We caught up with him as he nursed a slight hand injury after Sunday’s press conference.

MX Large: A good way to come back after missing the podium last weekend?

Tim Gajser: Yes, last weekend we didn’t feel good on the track. Maybe also the set-up was off, and the bike was too stiff, but we did a great job making the changes and it worked better. I enjoyed it more, but shame about the two crashes, because we were pushing with Jeffrey and happy to go home safe. Getting three holeshots is a great accomplishment for me and for the team and I must thank all of them for all the work they do. I am very happy to be heading back to Europe with the red-plate and to be fit, healthy and still feeling like I’m riding well. Now we have Loket, which isn’t my best track, but I always get a lot of support and I’m excited to see all my Slovenian fans. And also, a big thank you to the hospitality shown by all the Indonesian fans and supporters who really add so much to this race, and I hope to see you all again next year.

You looked tired after the first moto. What did you do to recover:

Yes, exactly. After the first one, I didn’t feel the best, you know. We didn’t have a lot of time to recover, like one and a half hours, but we recovered well, the team did a good job, and we were ready for the second race.

What have you done to your hand [Gajser had an ice pack on his hand]?

Nothing too bad. When I had a moment, I lost the hand off the handlebar and hit the clutch, it’s okay. I just need to put ice on it.