First Scouting Moto Combine of 2024 Set to Race Friday at RedBud MX

In conjunction with the factory-supported efforts from GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph, and Yamaha, a hand-picked group of prospects have been invited to participate in the season’s first gathering of the Moto Combine, which will consist of 24 of the top A & B class riders at the amateur level. The group features a mix of racers with prior Combine experience in addition to a new wave of talent that will tackle the National track at RedBud for the first time. A pair of 25-minute, plus two-lap motos await the field on Friday afternoon.

Leading the way in mentorship of this collection of prospects is an acclaimed lineup of Rider Coaches who will lend their immense knowledge and expertise in guidance of these young athletes, both on and off the track. Headlining this four-coach group will be six-time Pro Motocross Champion Broc Glover, who has been a staple of the Combine since its inception and has continued to serve as a dedicated and gracious leader. He’ll be joined by another Combine veteran in Chad Reed, the most decorated international racer in history who was the 2009 Pro Motocross 450 Class Champion. Joining the group of coaches for the first time is Zach Osborne, a two-time Pro Motocross Champion who has captured both the 250 Class and 450 Class crown, and Ezra Lusk, a former 125cc Regional Supercross Champion and multi-time overall winner in Pro Motocross competition.

Additional support will come from Mike Bonacci, Team Manager at Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha, former racer Gareth Swanepoel, lead trainer at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, and Christina Denney, a former SMX team manager and representative at the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA).

“It has been a privilege to work alongside the next generation of SMX talent at each of the Moto Combines since the concept was introduced in 2021. It is very rewarding seeing these young racers apply their learnings to achieve success on the racetrack and beyond,” said Glover, who serves as the Senior Manager of Off-Road at Dunlop Motorcycle Tires. “Having witnessed many Combine participants advance to the pro ranks, and even win races in the Pro Motocross Championship, is extremely rewarding and is much of the reason I remain committed to serving as a Rider Coach, offering my experience to this incredible program. The Combine truly changes the way these young riders navigate to the professional level. I’m excited for another season and look forward to our first Combine at RedBud.”