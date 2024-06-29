So now the 450 title chase is ultra close heading to RedBud, with Hunter still leading, and Sexton and Jett Lawrence tied for second, three points back!

"I’ve been having to rely on my legs more [managing a shoulder injury] and wore them out,” said Jett Lawrence. “Chase was just riding too strong in that one [Moto 2]. I tried to give him a fight, but this was just one of those races that was his. We’ll need to go back and do some work and come back better.”

“I was definitely riding my heart out,” said Hunter Lawrence. “I was just going for it. This track is really gnarly and it’s tricky to get the bike set up for it. We gave it our all and that’s all I can ask for. We’ll keep working and come back stronger.”

For the second-straight race, Sexton bounced back from a disappointing first moto to battle both Lawrence’s hard in the second moto. At High Point, he crashed while leading. This time he hung on to win.

“I felt super good early, then I lost touch a little bit and had to reset to get my flow back,” said Sexton. “I didn’t expect to catch them that quickly, but I got my flow back and was able to make it happen. I’m glad we came back strong in that second moto to get the win. I’m really happy about that.”

The brutal Southwick track was different this time, as heavy rain a week ago washed away most of the sand and made the base harder and more slippery than usual. But it also led to choppy, high-speed bumps that made it rough, anyway. The lead trio broke away pretty well on this day, with just Aaron Plessinger, who suffered goggle issues in moto one, keeping them somewhat honest with a fourth in moto two, and he kept in touch for a good bit.

"Southwick could have gone better, but also could have been worse!” said Plessinger. “I actually qualified fourth and was really good in practice, then I got a good start in the first moto, but stalled the bike coming down a hill and laid it down. I picked it back up, got some dirt in my goggles, and had to stop for new ones, so finished up 12th. Second moto, rebounded and rode a really, really good race for fourth. I almost caught the boys on the podium and I can't ask for much more from that one! The first moto could have dictated the day, but it didn't, and we'll bounce back again for RedBud!"