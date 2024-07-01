AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round 5 (of 11) - Southwick National - The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts
Motocross
Southwick - 250June 29, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|2 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|9 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|3 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|7 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|5 - 6
|Triumph TF 250-X
|7
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|4 - 7
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|6 - 8
|Kawasaki KX250
|9
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|8 - 12
|GasGas MC 250F
|10
|Casey Cochran
|Portsmouth, VA
|11 - 10
|Husqvarna FC 250 RE
Motocross
Southwick - 450June 29, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 1
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|5 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|7 - 5
|Honda CRF450R
|6
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|12 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|6 - 11
|GasGas MC 450F
|8
|Phil Nicoletti
|Cochecton, NY
|9 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Harri Kullas
|Estonia
|10 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F
|10
|Kyle Webster
|Korumburra, Australia
|17 - 7
|Honda CRF450R
Championship Standings
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|238
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|196
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|195
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|177
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|174
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|146
|7
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|133
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|124
|9
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|112
|10
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|111
Motocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|213
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|210
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|210
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|176
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|162
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|152
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|148
|8
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|148
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|133
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|90
SuperMotocross World Championship Standings
Through Round 22 of 31
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|406
|25
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|372
|22
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|367
|20
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|355
|18
|5
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|312
|17
|6
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|289
|16
|7
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|264
|15
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|240
|14
|9
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|225
|13
|10
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|195
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|561
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|517
|22
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|430
|20
|4
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|420
|18
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|403
|17
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|365
|16
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|360
|15
|8
|
Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|336
|14
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|333
|13
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|299
|12
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 11 (of 20) - MXGP of West Nusa Tenggara (Indonesia)
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|1 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Andrea Adamo
|2 - 3
|KTM
|3
|Lucas Coenen
|7 - 2
|Husqvarna
|4
|Mikkel Haarup
|3 - 5
|Triumph
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|5 - 4
|KTM
|6
|Liam Everts
|4 - 7
|KTM
|7
|Simon Laengenfelder
|6 - 6
|GasGas
|8
|Camden McLellan
|8 - 9
|Triumph
|9
|Rick Elzinga
|9 - 11
|Yamaha
|10
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|14 - 8
|Honda
MXGP
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jorge Prado
|2 - 1
|GasGas
|2
|Jeffrey Herlings
|1 - 2
|KTM
|3
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|4 - 4
|Yamaha
|4
|Tim Gajser
|3 - 5
|Honda
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|6 - 3
|Kawasaki
|6
|Kevin Horgmo
|9 - 6
|Honda
|7
|Mattia Guadagnini
|10 - 7
|Husqvarna
|8
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|5 - 12
|Yamaha
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|7 - 11
|Fantic
|10
|Jan Pancar
|12 - 9
|KTM
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|532
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|467
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|463
|4
|Liam Everts
|432
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|417
|6
|Mikkel Haarup
|355
|7
|Rick Elzinga
|322
|8
|Sacha Coenen
|312
|10
|Thibault Benistant
|226
|9
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|217
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|2
|Tim Gajser
|555
|1
|Jorge Prado
|533
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|497
|4
|Calvin Vlaanderen
|381
|5
|Jeremy Seewer
|374
|6
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|327
|7
|Romain Febvre
|327
|8
|Pauls Jonass
|274
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|238
|10
|Valentin Guillod
|224
Red Line Oil AMA National Enduro Series
Round 5 - Little Raccoon National Enduro
Championship Standings
Other Championship Standings
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 6
Championship Standings
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series
Through Round 9 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|237
|2
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|194
|3
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|146
|4
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|144
|5
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|128
|6
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|125
|7
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|105
|8
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|92
|9
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|81
|10
|Dante Oliveira
|Hollister, CA
|77
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|246
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|209
|3
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|151
|4
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|139
|5
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|131
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|118
|7
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|114
|8
|Jason C Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|100
|9
|Ruy Barbosa
|Chile
|94
|10
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|78
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|232
|2
|Dakoda Devore
|Uhrichsville, OH
|225
|3
|Sawyer Carratura
|Allison Park, PA
|163
|4
|Zachary N Davidson
|Iron Station, NC
|156
|5
|Dustin S Simpson
|Oakboro, NC
|123
|6
|Joe Schriver
|Turentum, PA
|105
|7
|Owen Barnes
|Honesdale, PA
|64
|8
|James Churn Iii
|Annapolis, MD
|51
|9
|Dustin Simpson
|Wesley Chapel, NC
|42
|10
|Jeff Werner
|Osgood, IN
|42
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|225
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|207
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|197
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|189
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|105
|6
|Jocelyn Barnes
|Equinunk, PA
|104
|7
|Prestin I Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|104
|8
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|98
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|98
|10
|Kaitlyn Lindsey
|Beaver Dam, KY
|88
2024 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Jett Lawrence (Honda)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Tom Vialle (KTM)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Cole Davies (GasGas)
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|NA
|Full Results
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|Full Results
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|Kyle Peters (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|250 Pro
|TBD
|General Tire Arenacross Outlaws
|450 Pro
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 450 MC
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro 250 MC
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles