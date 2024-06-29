Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from this afternoon’s points-paying motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

After our first weekend off since Pro Motocross began in late May, we are back in action. The Wick 338 facility is hosting today's fifth round what is going to be a difficult day as riders navigate the Massachusetts sand. We are expecting a high of about 80 degrees Fahrenheit with humidity around 70 percent, although no rain is expected.

In terms of the championship, Haiden Deegan has a commanding lead in the 250 Class, as he enters up 32 points on Chance Hymas. Deegan has hands down been the top rider this summer, winning five of the eight motos so far and three of the first four overall wins. Ty Masterpool earned his first career overall Pro Motocross win at the round four High Point National and looks to continue his success as a fill-in rider for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Tom Vialle, Levi Kitchen, and Jo Shimoda have all had success here in the past and are looking to join Hymas, Masterpool, and the rest of the field to slow down Deegan.

In the premier class, Hunter Lawrence has a slim six-point lead over Chase Sexton and an eight-point lead over his younger brother Jett Lawrence as the trio are clearly the top riders in the field at the moment. Hunter Lawrence won his first 250 Class Pro Motocross overall here in 2021 but remember had that bike malfunction here last summer that cost him a big championship lead. This go round, the #96 has the 450 Class points lead for the second straight race. Who comes out on top step and with the points lead at the end of the day?

On the injury front, Garrett Marchbanks is making his 2024 Pro Motocross debut after suffering a thumb injury in the press day riding session ahead of round one. View our full injury report for more updates.

View the full race day schedule and check out the TV broadcast/streaming schedule below.