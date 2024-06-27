Southwick is a track of lore. Once known as MX338, it’s now renamed as The Wick 338. Regardless of the name, it’s a racetrack that strikes fear into the hearts of anyone that hasn’t put in the work required. I have raced it when I was extremely fit and also when I had… umm.. been slacking a bit, too. The difference in my performance, and my health exiting the racetrack, were markedly divergent in those scenarios. This track, simply put, is a test. It forces riders to adapt to unique terrain, rougher than typical conditions, and also fight off the local onslaught of NESC and J-Day pros. There is no hiding when it comes to this race. If you’re not prepared, you will be exposed.
This year’s track will vary a bit from the usual. The incredible rain over the last weeks have created a much more hard packed surface. The fluffy, rolling sand that is usually presented will be supplanted by a choppy bumped, harder base. That will change how riders approach the track both in technique and in bike setup. For example, many riders will go for a stiffer setup, hoping to keep the suspension “higher” in the stroke as the soft sand wants to drag it down. They would also likely slow the rebound so that the suspension stroke is in tune with the slower, rolling bumps. On a harder variation of this track, riders will want to soften things a bit as the drag won’t be as pronounced and they will also want a bit plusher feel for the harsher, choppier bumps that a harder surface offers. They will also want to speed the rebound a bit (softening the compression also has this effect) to counteract the faster bumps (ideally the suspension is responding as quickly as the bumps are impacting the wheels).
SouthwickSaturday, June 29
As far as how to attack the track, a softer surface means that riders will utilize outside lines more. Softer sand is more difficult to recreate momentum if it’s lost in a corner. That leaves the inside lines less utilized. For this weekend, however, that could all be turned on its head. The inside ruts in a few of the corners could be very quick if the dirt remains firm. Riders can consider shortening the racetrack a bit where they would be hard-pressed to do so in a normal year. 450’s have the torque to still have this shortening in the repertoire but in a prototypical Southwick, the 250’s have to simply keep it pinned and stay off the brakes.
Another fun technique to watch with the most skilled of sand riders is in how they approach sand berms. Oftentimes, riders make the mistake of “burying” their tires deep in a berm. That “burying” requires a lot of torque and energy to dig out of and change direction. It also suppresses momentum as the bike comes to a near stop in the process. Skilled sand surfers will stay lower in the berm and instead of that “burying”, they will still use the berm to pivot and lean into but in a less invasive and more efficient way. The benefits of the berm (traction, pivot point) are still maximized without the downsides of losing momentum. It’s an acquired skill that comes with years of riding sand. The best in the world do it as habit while newer sand riders are losing seconds per lap wondering where the time went.
Who’s Hot
Jett Lawrence has won three motos in a row and every overall outside of the Hangtown debacle. He’s third in points but it’s impossible to debate that he’s been the most impressive rider thus far.
Hunter Lawrence is still the points leader but he’s going to need to win races to win this title. Southwick was the first win of his career back in 2021 so maybe he rekindles that magic.
Ty Masterpool won the first overall of his career and the 300th win for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki. The TV crew has been sitting on that 300th win story for months with the assumption that Levi Kitchen would be the one to bring it home. What a turn of events that no one saw coming.
Haiden Deegan has a 32-point lead and has been the guy in this 250 Class. He is entering his biggest challenge on the circuit in the Southwick sand but if he can get good starts and just hang in there, he can lean on the cushion he has built up.
Tom Vialle hasn’t been hot but I believe he will heat up this weekend. If he wants any chance at all to win this title, he has to win this weekend.
Chance Hymas is having his breakout season here in 2024. Many wondered if he could live up to the lofty expectations that a factory Honda spot brings. He is on his way.
Who’s Not
I’m torn on putting Chase Sexton here because he is riding phenomenally well and is ahead of Jett in the points standings. Still, the untimely crashes are letting Jett off the hook when he was vulnerable. Southwick could also be a tough round against the sand-seasoned Australians.
Levi Kitchen has really struggled to find the magic he displayed for most of 2024. I am not counting the Chef out, though. He’s too good to be down for long.
Justin Barcia’s 10-8 score was indicative of the knee issues he’s dealing with. Southwick is typically a good race for Bam Bam so let’s see if he can find that pace he wants.
Bold Predictions
Haiden Deegan up’s the ante and just starts trash talking Jett on the podium to get a leg up on coming years.
Tony Lorusso puts his AARP backed 250 into the motos.
Max Anstie wins a moto and finishes his podium interview sometime around Wednesday afternoon.
My Picks
250
Tom Vialle
Max Anstie
Haiden Deegan
450
Jett
Chase
Hunter
Main image by Mitch Kendra