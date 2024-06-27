Southwick is a track of lore. Once known as MX338, it’s now renamed as The Wick 338. Regardless of the name, it’s a racetrack that strikes fear into the hearts of anyone that hasn’t put in the work required. I have raced it when I was extremely fit and also when I had… umm.. been slacking a bit, too. The difference in my performance, and my health exiting the racetrack, were markedly divergent in those scenarios. This track, simply put, is a test. It forces riders to adapt to unique terrain, rougher than typical conditions, and also fight off the local onslaught of NESC and J-Day pros. There is no hiding when it comes to this race. If you’re not prepared, you will be exposed.

This year’s track will vary a bit from the usual. The incredible rain over the last weeks have created a much more hard packed surface. The fluffy, rolling sand that is usually presented will be supplanted by a choppy bumped, harder base. That will change how riders approach the track both in technique and in bike setup. For example, many riders will go for a stiffer setup, hoping to keep the suspension “higher” in the stroke as the soft sand wants to drag it down. They would also likely slow the rebound so that the suspension stroke is in tune with the slower, rolling bumps. On a harder variation of this track, riders will want to soften things a bit as the drag won’t be as pronounced and they will also want a bit plusher feel for the harsher, choppier bumps that a harder surface offers. They will also want to speed the rebound a bit (softening the compression also has this effect) to counteract the faster bumps (ideally the suspension is responding as quickly as the bumps are impacting the wheels).