Suzuki Motor USA Continues Manufacturer Support of Pro Motocross
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc., has announced the continuation of the extended manufacturer partnership with Suzuki Motor USA, LLC, with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. The celebrated Japanese manufacturer has been a mainstay in American motocross, having competed in the championship since its inception in 1972 and now building upon an impressive legacy surrounding its RM-Z line of motorcycles.
“As the Motorsports Manager at Suzuki Motor USA, I take pride in our unwavering commitment to the Pro Motocross Championship,” said Chris Wheeler, Motorsports Manager, Suzuki Motor USA. “Our continued support and OEM partnership are a testament to our dedication to the sport and its athletes and we are looking forward to even more great racing this summer.”
With more than a half-century of competition under its belt, Suzuki’s decades of success on the racetrack have made it one of the most decorated manufacturers in Pro Motocross history. Its maiden championship in 1975 with Tony DiStefano kicked off the three-year reign of dominance that saw the Pennsylvania native secure a three-peat of 250cc titles with the brand. Just a couple years later in 1980, Suzuki was once again on top, sweeping the 250cc and 125cc championships with Kent Howerton and Mark Barnett, respectively. Through the first decade of Pro Motocross, no manufacturer had captured more titles than Suzuki, with a combined nine championships across the 125cc, 250cc, and 500cc divisions, which cemented the brand’s legacy for the years that followed.
All told, Suzuki has amassed 18 total championships over 52 seasons of the Pro Motocross Championship and more than 180 combined victories. The list of riders that have competed for the brand is littered with AMA Hall of Famers, including the likes of DiStefano, Howerton, and Barnett, as well as the “G.O.A.T.” Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Dungey, Danny Laporte, Mike LaRocco, Travis Pastrana, James Stewart, and Marty Smith, with Kevin Windham soon to join them as a member of the Class of 2024. Other Suzuki legends over the years include Greg Albertyn, Guy Cooper, George Holland, Erik Kehoe, Broc Hepler, Branden Jesseman, and Chad Reed, who is also one day destined for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.
“And we can’t forget about New Jersey legend Barry Carsten, who owns the record for Pro Motocross starts on Suzuki motorcycles, with a remarkable 164 starts between 1989 through 2008,” stated Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “In fact, Carsten made more starts on a Suzuki than any rider has on any other brand.
“Suzuki has long been one of the pillars of competing OEMs in the Pro Motocross Championship, with a celebrated legacy packed with championships and race wins from some of the sport’s most iconic figures,” Coombs continued. “The RM line of motorcycles has amassed an incredible following amongst enthusiasts, and the RM-Z remains one of the most formidable motorcycles on the starting gate. We are grateful for the many years of support the brand has provided the series and congratulate them on their decades of success on Pro Motocross racetracks."
The 2024 season is highlighted by factory-supported efforts from two teams, with H.E.P. Motorsports spearheading the manufacturer’s 450 Class effort with Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance with riders Kyle Chisholm and Shane McElrath, along with Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki and the highly anticipated return of two-time Pro Motocross Champion Ken Roczen, who captured the 2016 crown with the brand. Additionally, Toyota Redlands BarX Suzuki features a pair of 450 Class entries with Derek Drake, who is on the mend from injury, and Max Miller, along with an up-and-coming lineup of 250 Class talent featuring Preston Boespflug, Dilan Schwartz, and Leo Tucker.
The 2024 Pro Motocross Championship is nearing its halfway point, with Round 5 of the summer set to bring the world’s fastest racers to the legendary sands of The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts, for the Crestview Construction Southwick National on June 29. Tickets for Southwick and the remaining rounds can be purchased by visiting www.ProMotocross.com.