Road 2 Recovery Foundation Open’s Donation Support Page for Matt Buyten

The following press release is from Road 2 Recovery:

POWAY, Calif. - On June 23, 2024, X-Games Gold Medalist and freestyle Motocross rider Matt Buyten sustained severe injuries during a qualifying event for Loretta Lynn’s National at the South Central Amateur Regional Championship at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, CO. Competing in the senior 40+ pro class, Matt was involved in a high-impact crash near the starting gate, resulting in multiple serious injuries, including several broken ribs, two fractured vertebrae, and a severed spinal cord.

Following the accident, Matt was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital in Lakewood for assessment and treatment. He has since undergone surgery on his spine to address the injuries. Due to the severity of his spinal cord injury, Matt's surgeon has determined that he will not be able to walk again, and he has no feeling from his chest down.

Currently hospitalized in Lakewood, CO, Matt is awaiting further stabilization from doctors. Although he is covered by insurance, the financial implications of his hospitalization and extensive physical therapy are expected to be significant.

Matt's unwavering work ethic and determination, which have been evident throughout his riding career, now drive his preparations for the challenging recovery ahead. He remains focused on being the best husband and father he can be. If you are able to support Matt during his recovery, please consider contributing to Matt's Road 2 Recovery Cause Page. Your generous donations will play a pivotal role in supporting his rehabilitation efforts and ensuring he can devote all his energy to his recovery journey. Additionally, messages of hope and healing are warmly welcomed and greatly appreciated.

For more information on how to support Matt Buyten, please visit Matt's Road 2 Recovery Cause Page.

For more information on Road 2 Recovery, upcoming events and athlete updates, visit road2recovery.com or click here to make a donation.