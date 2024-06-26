X-Games Ventura This Weekend: Axell Hodges Returns, Maxxis Signs Patrick Evans

The following press release is from Maxxis Tires:

Axell Hodges IS BACK, MAXXIS SIGNS Patrick Evans

Just in time for X Games Ventura presented by Sonic, Axell Hodges will officially return to competition for the first time since breaking his femur in December 2023. X Games Ventura is coming up June 28-30 on California’s Pacific coast.

Hodges’ injury, which required surgery, also meant that he had a long period of recuperation to tackle. But in welcome news for his fans and for Maxxis, he’ll be back for the QuarterPipe in Ventura. In comments on social media, Hodges seems to be ready to get back in the action: “Enjoying being back on my dirt bike so much. Little by little every day, it’s all coming back.”

In other excellent news for Maxxis, the company has signed Patrick Evans. Evans has reached legendary status by performing the biggest and best whips in freeriding and is expected to dazzle crowds again this weekend.

Fans in attendance can take advantage of concerts, art installations, cultural activations and more. And in an X Games first, VIP tickets deliver access to Happy Hour with X Games icons, breakfast with athletes and sessions on pro street event courses.

Fans who can’t make it to Ventura can stream all the action at the X Games site.

