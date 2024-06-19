Build: Eddie Laret

Text: Kris Keefer

Video/Photos: Simon Cudby

For our 2024 Yamaha YZ450F test bike/Garage Build we hooked up with Eddie Laret, as he is a former professional MX/SX mechanic turned weekend warrior. We wanted to see where we could improve on a bike that is already one of the best off the showroom floor. The 23/24 Yamaha YZ450F chassis was changed, body work was improved for a more seamless look, the frame was revised, and the engine got an increase in overall power. For a vet rider there is some room for improvement within the chassis and engine. After riding the bike in stock trim, we wanted a smoother engine feel as well as a chassis that needed a little more straight-line stability for a race such as the Mammoth Mountain MX event. We didn’t want to get out of control with engine mods or chassis upgrades, so keeping the cost down was in our mind within this build. We felt with some minor tweaks and a few aftermarket parts from our contributors we could help the YZ450F be more comfortable for a vet rider.

Parts List

Hinson Racing

Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, Clutch Plates, Spring, Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

Pro Circuit

Ti-6 Full System

procircuit.com

Ride Engineering

23.5mm Split Clamp

ride-engineering.com

Shock Therapy

Suspension Re-valve

shocktherapysuspension.com

Renthal

Fatbar 839, Full Waffle Soft, 49 Tooth Blue

renthal.com

Twin Air

Power-Flow Kit, Replacement Filters

twinair.com

Dunlop

MX14 Front (80/100-21)

MX14 Rear (120/90-19)

dunlopmotorcycletires.com

ZRT

Throttle Tube

zrthrottle.com

Work Connection

Elite Axle Block Kit, Footpeg Mounts, Pro Peg Full Cleat, Pro Launch Start Device

worksconnection.com

Lightspeed Carbon

Skid Plate, Chain Block, Rear Caliper Guard

lightspeedcarbon.com

Racetech Titanium

Titanium Hardware

racetechtitanium.com

Yamaha GYTR

Hydro Clutch Assembly, Billet Ignition Cover

yamaha-racing.com

Precision Worx

Fork Coatings, Shock Coating

@precisionworx

Throttle Syndicate

Custom Graphic Kit, Seat Cover

throttlesyndicate.com

Guts Racing

14mm Flat Seat Foam

gutsracing.com