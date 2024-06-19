Racer X Films: 2024 Yamaha YZ450F Garage Build
Build: Eddie Laret
Text: Kris Keefer
Video/Photos: Simon Cudby
For our 2024 Yamaha YZ450F test bike/Garage Build we hooked up with Eddie Laret, as he is a former professional MX/SX mechanic turned weekend warrior. We wanted to see where we could improve on a bike that is already one of the best off the showroom floor. The 23/24 Yamaha YZ450F chassis was changed, body work was improved for a more seamless look, the frame was revised, and the engine got an increase in overall power. For a vet rider there is some room for improvement within the chassis and engine. After riding the bike in stock trim, we wanted a smoother engine feel as well as a chassis that needed a little more straight-line stability for a race such as the Mammoth Mountain MX event. We didn’t want to get out of control with engine mods or chassis upgrades, so keeping the cost down was in our mind within this build. We felt with some minor tweaks and a few aftermarket parts from our contributors we could help the YZ450F be more comfortable for a vet rider.
Parts List
Hinson Racing
Inner Hub, Pressure Plate, Clutch Plates, Spring, Clutch Cover
Pro Circuit
Ti-6 Full System
Ride Engineering
23.5mm Split Clamp
Shock Therapy
Suspension Re-valve
Renthal
Fatbar 839, Full Waffle Soft, 49 Tooth Blue
Twin Air
Power-Flow Kit, Replacement Filters
Dunlop
MX14 Front (80/100-21)
MX14 Rear (120/90-19)
ZRT
Throttle Tube
Work Connection
Elite Axle Block Kit, Footpeg Mounts, Pro Peg Full Cleat, Pro Launch Start Device
Lightspeed Carbon
Skid Plate, Chain Block, Rear Caliper Guard
Racetech Titanium
Titanium Hardware
Yamaha GYTR
Hydro Clutch Assembly, Billet Ignition Cover
Precision Worx
Fork Coatings, Shock Coating
Throttle Syndicate
Custom Graphic Kit, Seat Cover
Guts Racing
14mm Flat Seat Foam
