In moto one, Deegan came from 14th at the end of lap one to win, passing all of his key rivals like Vialle, Kitchen, and Hymas along the way. He was probably 15 seconds down at one point. Here’s some data on how fast Deegan was going in the first moto:

Deegan’s best lap was a 2:14.093 on the last lap. The only other rider who had a single lap in the 2:14s was Jo Shimoda with a 2:14.9, but Shimoda only did it once on lap five. Deegan ran back-to-back 2:14s to end the race.

Deegan’s average lap time was 2:16.731. Ty Masterpool (second place) had an average of 2:17.557, third-place Shimoda’s average was 2:18.041 and Vialle, who was battling Deegan at the last two races, had an average of 2:23.083.

In moto two, Deegan absolutely scorched that lap charts with a 2:10 on the next-to-last lap, making up six seconds on race-leader Masterpool, and then he backed it up with another 2:10 on the final lap, which means in both motos Deegan’s final two lap times were better than any other rider’s lap time on any other lap in the race. Hymas, Vialle, and Masterpool did get into the 2:11s at one point. That was as close as anyone got. In the final two laps, Deegan made up 10 seconds on the leaders.

These types of furious charges are what turns mere race winners or championship contenders into legends, and if Deegan starts uncorking this kind of stuff consistently, he might eventually become the type where people talk about his rides for years to come. Remember how Blake Baggett used to break convention by waiting until the halfway mark and then “dropping the hammer” with his El Chupacabra charges? When Eli Tomac goes Beast Mode? Well, High Point, can we call it the Danger Zone?

Might as well, because with Deegan you’re going to get not only actions but words, but he’s making them match each other. In the post-race press conference, he was asked if he’s getting any flak from his sponsors or even his family over being so brash on the podium. (The latest was when he said Chance Hymas thought he had a chance, but Deegan showed Hymas that he doesn’t have a chance.)

“I like the controversy, I mean, that’s sweet,” said Deegan. “If I can after every race get the people talking, why not? Especially when you’re winning, you can back it up. It would be a different story if I couldn’t back up my talk. But since I can go out there and back it up most of the time, I feel like I kind of have the right to say what I want on the mic sometimes. Obviously, my dad, he’s Metal Mulisha so he doesn’t really care!”