At the fourth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Ty Masterpool (Kawasaki) picked up his maiden 250 moto and overall win. Masterpool's 2-1 finishes took the overall win over a 1-2 Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and his win was the 300th team win in AMA Supercross and Motocross for Mitch Payton's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Chance Hymas (Honda) rounded out the overall podium with 4-3 race finishes. Deegan leaves with the points lead, 32 points up on Hymas.
In the premier class, Honda's Jett Lawrence finished 1-1 for the overall win over a 3-2 from Chase Sexton (KTM) and a 2-3 from Hunter Lawrence (Honda). Hunter Lawrence leaves with the red plate points lead though for the second straight week as the #96 has a six-point advantage over Sexton.
The overall 250 Class podium spoke with the media in the post-race press conference, then the 450 Class was getting drug tested so we only got Sexton and Hunter Lawrence from the 450 podium.
High Point - 250June 15, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|2 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|1 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|4 - 3
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|3 - 5
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|8 - 4
|KTM 250 SX-F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|191
|2
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|159
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|153
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|144
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|136
High Point - 450June 15, 2024
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|3 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|4 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|171
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|165
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|163
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|143
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|134
Main image by Mitch Kendra