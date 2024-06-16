At the fourth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Ty Masterpool (Kawasaki) picked up his maiden 250 moto and overall win. Masterpool's 2-1 finishes took the overall win over a 1-2 Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) and his win was the 300th team win in AMA Supercross and Motocross for Mitch Payton's Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Chance Hymas (Honda) rounded out the overall podium with 4-3 race finishes. Deegan leaves with the points lead, 32 points up on Hymas.

In the premier class, Honda's Jett Lawrence finished 1-1 for the overall win over a 3-2 from Chase Sexton (KTM) and a 2-3 from Hunter Lawrence (Honda). Hunter Lawrence leaves with the red plate points lead though for the second straight week as the #96 has a six-point advantage over Sexton.

The overall 250 Class podium spoke with the media in the post-race press conference, then the 450 Class was getting drug tested so we only got Sexton and Hunter Lawrence from the 450 podium.