Results Archive
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
News
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Liqui Moly Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Thunder Valley
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sat Jun 15
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
News
450 Entry List
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Joey Savatgy
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Sat Jun 22
News
Full Schedule

Get Your Own Three Rivers Supercross Hat This Weekend at High Point Raceway 🧢

June 11, 2024 4:30pm | by:
With the High Point National this weekend, thousands of moto fans will be flocking to the southwestern corner of Pennsylvania for the fourth round of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The racing has been fantastic so far in both classes and the tricky Mt. Morris circuit will likely provide more close action.

So, my fellow yinzers, do you need a hat to wear this weekend? Well, look no further than our Three Rivers Supercross! The all-black hat has a simple yet slick design that pays homage to the two Pittsburgh Supercross events in 1978 and 1983. These hats look good, no cap!

Visit the Racer X booth at High Point Raceway this weekend to pick up one up! We will also have other merchandise available: different hats, T-shirts, accessories, stickers, and more!

Not heading to the race this weekend? We will miss you, but you can still purchase a hat online.

Three Rivers Hat

Racer X Brand

Three Rivers Hat

The Classic Rope Cap is a soft-structured 5 panel cap featuring a flip-up buckram, braid at the base of the crown and a retro flat bill style. It has an integrated cotton sweatband, ventilation eyelets and is finished with a plastic snap closure for a perfect fit.

  • Fabric: Cotton/Poly Blend
  • Closure: Plastic Snapback
  • UPF 50+
  • Water Repellent 
  • Fit: One Size Fits Most
  • Panels: 5
  • Crown: High; soft-structured
  • Visor: Flat
The Three Rivers SX Hat will be available this weekend at the Racer X booth at High Point Raceway.
