Jason Weigandt walks and talks after a wild day both on and off the track at the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Colorado, round three of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship for 2024. From Jett Lawrence's super deep dig to get the overall win in the 450 class, to Chase Sexton's crazy day, to Haiden Deegan and Tom Vialle's epic battle and Chance Hymas' first career moto win, this day had it all. There's probably more in store for High Point, too! Brought to you by DID Chains and DID Rims. What Drives You?